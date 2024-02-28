Survivor 46 premiere - live: Anticipation builds as 18 castaways arrive in Fiji

Survivor returns tonight for its 46th season.

Survivor 46 will see 18 castaways compete for the $1m (£794,000) prize as they are marooned on a desert island in Fiji.

Participants will be divided into three tribes of six, and according to a press release, “will endure a faster, more intense season from the moment they step foot on the beach”.

The premiere airs at 8pm ET/PT on CBS and will run for two hours. Paramount+ subscribers will also be able to stream the episode live.

The second episode, released next Wednesday, will also run for two hours before returning to its regular 90-minute format in the following weeks.

In the lead-up to the premiere, longtime host Jeff Probst has teased a major change to the show’s format.

He also confirmed that the forthcoming series is “one of the most vicious seasons ever”.

Meet the 18 contestants here and follow along live below for all the biggest moments from the first episode.

Welcome to The Independent’s Survivor blog!

20:10 , Tom Murray

Hello Survivor fans! It’s that time of year again. We’re gearing up for the season 46 premiere tonight where we’ll be bringing you all the biggest moments and reactions.

As we wait, why not acquaint yourselves with this year’s contestants?

