‘Survivor’ Season 46 Names Its Winner After Final Tribal Council

It all came down to tonight’s finale to determine who in the Season 46 cast of Survivor would take home the $1 million top prize. A final Tribal Council was held, allowing the remaining players to plead their case for winning to the jury members.

The jury then voted for which player was the “Sole Survivor” to take home the show’s grand prize.

Tonight’s show saw Kenzie Petty as the winner of Survivor 46. Her friendly attitude served her well, as she beat her fellow final three contestants Charlie Davis and Ben Katzman by a vote of 5-3-0.

“Yeah, I got brought along on votes,” she told the jury in a spasm of honesty. “I’ll take it. I’ll own it. It’s true. I’m not going to say I drove a vote.”

Kenzie’s victory started with the finale’s first immunity challenge. After solving the puzzle, Kenzie could not figure out the clue to “Count the number of geckos, puzzle pieces, and holes in your plank.”

But Liz Wilcox went racing back to retrieve Kenzie’s plank, thereby denying Maria Shrime Gonzalez from winning a fourth immunity challenge.

In the end, Charlie was taken by Ben to the final three, while Kenzie and Liz battled it out in fire. Kenzie won, advancing to the final Tribal Council, and ultimately victory.

