Susan Buckner, who played cheerleader Patty Simcox in 'Grease,' dies at 72: Reports

Actress Susan Buckner, who starred opposite Olivia Newton-John in the movie musical "Grease," has died. She was 72.

Buckner, who played perky cheerleader Patty Simcox in the 1950s-set teen drama, died Thursday "surrounded by loved ones," the actor's representative Melissa Berthier confirmed to People magazine and Entertainment Weekly. A cause of death was not provided.

In "Grease," Buckner's character Simcox was a good friend of Australian schoolgirl Sandy, played by Newton-John. The film, released in June 1978, grossed nearly $160 million at the global box office and became a pop-culture classic.

Buckner got her start in showbiz as a sketch performer on "The Dean Martin Show" in 1973. She made her silver-screen debut as a dancer in the 1976 musical comedy "The First Nudie Musical."

Following the success of "Grease," Buckner made guest appearances on the TV series "B.J. and the Bear," "The Love Boat" and a 10-episode stint on "When the Whistle Blows," according to the actress's IMDb page.

Buckner also starred in the Wes Craven-directed thriller "Deadly Blessing" in 1981 alongside Maren Jensen and Sharon Stone.

Buckner was married to film and TV score composer Michael R. Josephs from 1979-1997.

"The light she brought into every room will be missed forever," Buckner's daughter Samantha Mansfield told People magazine in a statement. "She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend."

