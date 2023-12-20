Suspect in £26m celebrity burglaries arrested ‘for money laundering’

Ms Ecclestone's home was broken into in 2019 after leaving the UK for a Christmas holiday in Lapland - Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

A man wanted in connection with the £26 million raids of Frank Lampard and Tamara Ecclestone’s homes has been arrested in Serbia, the Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, police said he had been arrested in Belgrade along with five others on suspicion of money laundering offences.

The man is suspected of having a role in a series of London burglaries over Christmas 2019 that targeted the homes of the Formula 1 heiress Tamara Ecclestone, the former Premier League footballer Frank Lampard and Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the late owner of Leicester City Football Club.

The BBC reported that there was a “link” between the men arrested on money laundering offences in Belgrade and the daring celebrity burglaries.

Designer watches and diamonds

Much of the £26 million haul, including £25 million of goods from Ms Ecclestone’s property alone, has never been recovered.

The goods were mainly jewellery and watches, including precious diamonds owned by Ms Ecclestone.

Last year, a British court jailed three Italian citizens, Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati, for a total of 28 years after they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary.

From left to right: Jugoslav Jovanovic, Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati - AFP

At a hearing in Isleworth Crown Court, prosecutors explained how the gang targeted the lavish mansion of Ms Ecclestone near Kensington Palace, which she shares with her husband.

During the trial, Timothy Cray KC, prosecuting, said: “The plots are comparable to what you would see in a Hollywood movie, but unfortunately this was real life, involving real victims who have suffered greatly by their actions.”

As part of the investigation, police approached 1,000 taxi drivers on shift at the time of the burglary, with the 1,004th confirming that he had picked the burglars up.

Just hours prior to the burglary, the couple had departed the mansion for a holiday in Lapland. Many of the rooms were cleared of valuables as the burglars seized 400 items and large sums of cash.

The Met Police then launched an international manhunt for a fourth suspect known as Daniel Vukovic, who according to a BBC investigation has 19 different identities and has been linked to various burglaries in Europe.

On Wednesday, the Met said one of the six men arrested in Belgrade was “wanted by detectives investigating a series of high-value burglaries committed in Kensington and Chelsea in December 2019”.

Last year, Serbia blocked a bid to extradite Mr Vukovic, who also goes by the name Ljubomir Romanov, on the grounds that he was a legal resident of Serbia. UK authorities have not yet issued a further extradition request.

