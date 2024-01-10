The Sweet 16 at 40: Who are the best high school football teams, players of the era?

In 1984, The Charlotte Observer created the Sweet 16 — a new high school football poll.

The rankings ran weekly and the team that finished No. 1 at the season’s end of the season received a banner to hang in its school’s gym.

The Sweet 16’s first champion was Forest Hills, the most recent was Providence Day.

In between, there have been dynasties and surprise winners and an untold number of players who’ve had memorable careers.

This year is the 40th anniversary of the Sweet 16, and we celebrate the best players and teams of the poll’s era.

Because The Observer’s coverage area has changed so much through the years — it once stretched to the Triad, mountains and beach — the anniversary team will only include Mecklenburg County players.

There will be a shorter list of some of the best non-Mecklenburg County players, and our rankings of the top 16 teams of the era will consider any school that was part of the coverage area during its time.

We understand these rankings and selections will be subject to much debate. But in the end they are subjective. The Observer’s high school staff spent months researching this project, speaking to dozens of coaches and players, former and current.

In a region blessed with this much talent covering four decades, there will be many talented players and teams not on the list, but that should not diminish their accomplishments.

The players and teams you’ll read about during the next few days, however, are definitely deserving of the recognition.

Wednesday: Best Players in Charlotte area of the past 40 years; profile: the player of the era

Thursday: Best Teams in Charlotte area of the past 40 years; Best Coaches

Friday: Best Players outside of Mecklenburg County from past 40 years