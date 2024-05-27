Can’t be bothered to vote? These EU illustrators want to change your mind

Can’t be bothered to vote? These EU illustrators want to change your mind

What do cats, video games and drum kits have in common? All of them can be used in the service of democracy, at least according to a cohort of outstanding European illustrators.

Spanish illustrator Pepe Serra's poster for Get Out & Vote - Pepe Serra for Fine Acts.

Ahead of the elections to the European parliament on 6-9 June, illustrators from each EU state have designed posters on the theme of democratic participation – with their subjects as diverse as the countries themselves.

Estonian illustrator Kärt Koosapoeg's poster for Get Out & Vote. - Kärt Koosapoeg for Fine Acts

Their vibrant designs are part of the Get Out & Vote initiative, a campaign – which also features showcases across European cities and an AR exhibition – in support of European unity and values, spearheaded by non-profit creative studio Fine Acts.

Hungarian illustrator Dorottya Kranicz's poster for Get Out & Vote. - Dorottya Kranicz for Fine Acts

Crucially, all works are published under an open licence, so that anyone – bar political parties or entities – can use them non-commercially to spread the message of the importance of voting.

Greek illustrator Panagiotis Tsironis's poster for Get Out & Vote. - Panagiotis Tsironis for Fine Acts

Austrian illustrator Michael Pleesz's poster for Get Out & Vote/ - Michael Pleesz for Fine Acts

FInnish illustrator Eija Vehviläinen's poster for Get Out & Vote - Eija Vehviläinen for Fine Acts

Posters from the Get Out & Vote initiative can be downloaded here.