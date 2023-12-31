Takeaways from road loss to Jazz, as Heat’s injury and fourth-quarter issues continue

Five takeaways from the Miami Heat’s 117-109 road loss to the Utah Jazz (14-19) on Saturday night to fall to 1-1 on its five-game West Coast trip. The Heat (19-13) now heads to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Monday:

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but it was a competitive game that ended with the Heat’s first loss in nearly two weeks.

In a contest that included 25 lead changes and 12 ties, the Heat lost behind another poor fourth quarter. The result snapped Miami’s four-game winning streak.

With the score tied at 88 entering the fourth quarter, the Heat was outscored 29-21 in the final period to let the game slip away in the final minutes. The Heat has now lost the fourth quarter in 22 of the first 32 games of the season.

The Heat, which entered with the NBA’s second-worst fourth-quarter net rating, shot an inefficient 6 of 18 (33.3 percent) from the field and 0 of 6 from three-point range in the final period. Miami made just one field goal in the final 5:57 of the game.

Meanwhile, the Jazz shot 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) from the field and got hot from three-point range to shoot 6 of 10 (60 percent) from deep in the fourth quarter after shooting 5 of 31 (16.1 percent) on threes in the first three quarters.

Things went in the wrong direction for the Heat midway through the fourth quarter. After the Heat took a three-point lead with 7:55 left, the Jazz went on a game-deciding 15-4 run to pull ahead by eight points with 3:42 to play.

The Heat made one last run, cutting the deficit to two points with 2:41 left. But the Jazz responded with six unanswered points to push its lead back up to eight 1:53 to play to put the Heat away.

Keyonte George led the Jazz’s fourth-quarter charge with 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range in the fourth quarter. George closed Utah’s win with 21 points.

Center Bam Adebayo was the Heat’s best player on Saturday, finishing with 28 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 14-of-20 shooting from the foul line, 16 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks. The 20 free-throw attempts set a new career-high for Adebayo.

Guard Tyler Herro contributed 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 shooting on threes, six rebounds and six assists for the Heat. But Herro scored just two points and shot 1 of 6 from the field in the fourth quarter.

As a team, the Heat shot just 9 of 31 (29 percent) from three-point range and committed 16 turnovers that the Jazz scored 29 points on.

The good news for the Heat is Butler returned after missing the previous four games with a strained left calf. The bad news is Butler left Saturday’s game early with another injury.

Butler was quiet in his return, taking his first field-goal attempt of the game with 3:14 left in the second quarter and scoring his first point of the game with 1:39 left in the second quarter.

Butler finished Saturday’s loss with eight points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, two rebounds, one assist and one block in 23 minutes, but exited the game with 6:18 left in the third quarter with a right foot injury and did not return.

After committing a foul on a collision with Jazz guard Collin Sexton, Butler grimaced and slowly walked back to the Heat’s bench before heading back to the locker room.

Butler has already missed eight games this season and is now in danger of missing more after injuring his right foot.

In addition, Heat forward Haywood Higsmith had to be helped to the locker room with 37.8 seconds left in the game after a hard collision with Sexton. It appeared Highsmith took a hard blow to the head area from Sexton.

Amid the Heat’s injury problems this season, Saturday marked just the eighth time in the Heat’s first 32 game that the Heat’s leading trio of Adebayo, Butler and Herro have played together. That number may be stuck at eight for the near future if Butler is forced to miss more time.

The Jazz dominated the Heat in the paint.

The Heat, which entered averaging 22.4 shot attempts per game from within the restricted area, finished just 6 of 11 from that area of the court on Saturday.

As a result, the Jazz closed the game with 46 shot attempts from inside the paint to the Heat’s 38 paint attempts.

That led the Jazz to outscore the Heat 60-40 from inside the paint. Pair that deficit with the Heat’s inefficient night from three-point range and it was just too much for Miami to overcome.

The Heat’s ongoing injury issues forced the Heat to use its league-leading 18th different starting lineup.

The Heat opened Saturday’s game with a lineup of RJ Hampton, Herro, Butler, Nikola Jovic and Adebayo.

While Adebayo, Butler and Herro are fixtures in the Heat’s starting unit when they’re healthy, Hampton and Jovic have spent most of the season out of the rotation.

Saturday marked Hampton’s fifth NBA appearance of the season and his second straight start. For Jovic, it was his sixth NBA appearance and second start of the season.

Hampton, who is on a two-way contract with the Heat, went scoreless and grabbed two rebounds in eight minutes. He played the first 8:06 of the game, but did not play again as coach Erik Spoelstra opted to play Haywood Highsmith in Hampton’s place to open the second half.

Jovic, who is in his second season after the Heat selected him late in the first round of last year’s draft, finished with six points, two rebounds and one assist while committing five fouls in 10 minutes.

Hampton and Jovic stepped into starting roles because the Heat was again missing a chunk of its usual rotation.

The Heat played without rotation regulars Caleb Martin (right ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (head contusion) and Josh Richardson (low back discomfort) against the Jazz. Martin and Lowry missed their second straight game, and Richardson sat out his third straight game.

The Heat was also without Orlando Robinson (G League), Cole Swider (G League) and Dru Smith (season-ending knee injury) on Saturday.

Despite Saturday’s loss and all the injuries, the Heat enters 2024 in a decent spot.

Even after the defeat, the Heat will enter 2024 six games above .500. That’s better than last season, when the Heat entered 2023 with a middling 19-19 record.

Since a 1-4 start this season, the Heat has now won 18 of the last 27 games to sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat entered Saturday with the NBA’s 14th-ranked offensive rating, 13th-ranked defensive rating and 12th-ranked net rating.

Next up for the Heat are back-to-back games in Los Angeles — on Monday against the Los Angeles Clippers and Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers — before closing the five-game West Coast swing on Friday against the Phoenix Suns.