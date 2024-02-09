Takeaways as Ryan Lomberg’s late goal lifts Florida Panthers past Washington Capitals

Ryan Lomberg scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period to lead the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Florida improves to 32-15-4, while Washington falls to 22-20-7.

Lomberg’s goal, just his third of the season, came with 5:32 left in regulation. Defenseman Dmitry Kulikov sent a pass to Lomberg in the slot, and Lomberg fired a quick wrist shot that got past Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The goal was Lomberg’s first game-winning goal of the season and the third of his NHL career.

Eetu Luostarinen then sealed the game with an empty net goal with less than a minute left in regulation.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart scored Florida’s other goals, both of which tied the game and both of which were deflections at the net in the second period. Tkachuk’s goal 4:29 into the middle frame came when he redirected a Gustav Forsling shot from the point. Reinhart deflected in a Tkachuk shot from the blue line on the power play.

Alexander Ovechkin and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington.

The Panthers cap their three-game homestand on Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Sergei Bobrovsky impresses

Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 23 shots he faced to improve to 24-10-2 on the season.

Bobrovsky has won 11 of his last 15 starts.

Reinhart’s power-play prowess continues

Reinhart’s second-period goal was his NHL-leading 21st on the power play.

Overall, Reinhart has 38 goals on the season, second in the NHL to Toronto’s Auston Matthews.

The Panthers have scored power play goals in six consecutive games.

Another multi-point effort for Matthew Tkachuk

With his first-period goal and assists on Reinhart’s second-period power-play goal and Luostarinen’s empty-net goal, Thursday was Tkachuk’s ninth multi-point effort in his past 19 games. He has 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) in that span.

Prior to this stretch, which began on Dec. 23, Tkachuk had just six multi-point games in the Panthers’ first 32 games.

On the season, Tkachuk has 54 points through 51 games played.