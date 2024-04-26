Tales of the Shire: all you need to know about The Hobbit cosy game

With its rolling hills and pristine farms, the Shire seems like the ideal location for a cosy game. The serene sub-genre evokes the warm, fuzzy feelings of childhood, so it’s no wonder J.R.R. Tolkien’s pastoral region is about to serve as its next tableau.

Imagine living in an idyllic village, tending to your crops, and decorating your Hobbit hole. That could be the formula for an upcoming game set in the world of The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings. Announced on International Hobbit Day in 2022 (yes, that’s a thing) Tales of the Shire recently dropped its first trailer.

Filled with the hallmarks of the best cosy games, from fishing to foraging, the clip gave us our best look at the game yet. It also revealed the platforms you’ll be able to play it on - with one major omission. Here’s what you need to know about the new game, including who’s behind it and when it could arrive.

What does the trailer show?

The first trailer offers a roving view of the game’s activities and features. A deep and earthy voiceover, that could easily be taken for Gandalf, talks us through the “new beginnings” players are set to experience.

We are then treated to a series of vignettes of Hobbits young and old going about their peaceful lives in the enclave of Bywater. In the books, the village sits near Hobbiton in the ​​Westfarthing of the Shire.

There are many tales of Middle-earth, but these are our #TalesoftheShire.



Wishlist today: https://t.co/Fy5pMHB1Rl pic.twitter.com/HslUHIGQuO — Tales of the Shire (@talesoftheshire) April 22, 2024

The clip shows us a young hobbit catching fish, gathering mushrooms with a friend, visiting what looks like a merchant, and cooking with ingredients from the larder in their hobbit hole.

We also see a home decorated in different styles of furniture and a garden rich with colourful fauna. The seasons change from a sunkissed spring to a snow-specked winter as the Hobbits mill about their sleepy hamlet. A visitor who looks like a wizard with a wooden staff even pops up toward the end - could it be the big G himself?

In the vein of other indie games like Rime and The Witness, the visuals have a hand-drawn watercolour style to them.

When is the Tales of the Shire release date?

For now, all we know is that Tales of the Shire is slated for release on consoles and PC in 2024, though an exact date has yet to be announced.

What platforms will Tales of the Shire be on?

The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. However, there’s no mention of a mobile release, which is odd as it seems like the perfect fit for phones and tablets.

What is Tales of the Shire?

As you may have guessed, Tales of the Shire doesn’t concern itself with the sweeping battle between good and evil as depicted in the Lord of the Rings. This is just as well as that story has been told in other games such as the Middle-Earth series and Lord of the Rings Online — not to mention Peter Jackson’s landmark movie adaptations.

Instead, the upcoming title is described as a “cozy game set in the Middle-Earth universe inspired by the books of J.R.R. Tolkien”. The wholesome sub-genre, best known for producing modern classics including Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is a balm in a world dominated by endless grindfests.

“In a hole in the ground there lived a Hobbit”.#TalesoftheShire trailer coming soon... " pic.twitter.com/CfjWcLUXqY — Tales of the Shire (@talesoftheshire) March 25, 2024

As more gamers turn to cosy games to unwind, it’s no wonder that developers are pumping them out on what feels like a monthly basis. New releases such as Lightyear Frontier and Palmia have recently stretched the genre to fit sci-fi and fantasy moulds. Next up, Tales of the Shire will set out to prove that a beloved series of novels can also work as a cozy game.

Who is making the game?

A game set in the Lord of the Rings universe sounds like an ambitious premise, but thankfully there’s some big-name talent behind it. Tales of the Shire comes from publisher Private Division, which has already released several acclaimed games, including space flight simulator Kerbal Space Program, sci-fi adventure The Outer Worlds, and the breakout indie hit Hades.

Furthermore, the game is being released in partnership with the in-house gaming division of Wētā Workshop. As fans of the Lord of the Rings movies will be aware, the special effects studio has a fantasy pedigree stretching back to the late eighties. Who better to make a cosy game about hobbits than the company that designed the shire in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies?

What do the teasers show?

While we’ve yet to see extended gameplay footage, a smattering of clips and social media posts have offered plenty of juicy clues about the game.

The game’s fleeting first teaser from last September showed a person working on a wooden desk filled with trinkets and plants. After they complete a drawing of a female hobbit in their sketchbook, they’re drawn away by the voices of playing children. A gust of wind then reveals the notebook’s contents, including cute art of Hobbits, Hobbit holes, farms, and Shire locations such as Bywater and the Green Dragon inn.

“Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire,” states the YouTube video description.

In March, an animated poster showed several hobbits of differing ages engaged in various activities, from fishing to fruit gathering to butterfly catching. The visual could suggest that foraging, exploration and resource gathering will be pivotal to the game.

Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming new The Lord of the Rings™ game by Wētā Workshop and Private Division. Coming 2024. pic.twitter.com/CvDnRXyMQN — Tales of the Shire (@talesoftheshire) September 21, 2023

Finally, we got to see what looks like the first in-game footage of the game in March. The animated image featured a creek flowing under a bridge surrounded by grassy knolls with Hobbit holes jutting out. We didn’t see any menacing Orcs descending the hillsides, so we can only assume that the game won’t contain combat.

More to come?

Still, there are plenty of unanswered questions. For instance, will the game be free-to-play or a paid download — and will it come with micro-transactions and seasonal updates?

Hopefully, all will be explained in the coming months.