Tarrant County’s pre-numbered ballots are a less-secure fix to a nonexistent problem | Opinion

Wasting our time and money

The Tarrant County Election Board approved using pre-numbered ballots in the November general election. (April 8, 1A, “Tarrant County approves pre-numbered ballots in election”) This makes the ballots less secure, according to legal, political and computer science experts. And it requires printing and most likely throwing away about $13,000 worth of excess ballots.

The Tarrant County Elections Integrity Task Force cannot identify instances of voter fraud or voter interference during primary voting on Election Day or during early voting.

This looks as if the election board is working on fixing a problem that does not exist and will continue to work on that problem until it is broken.

- John Patrick Nolan, Arlington

Teaching kids all that matters

I appreciate the news about state oversight of the IDEA Public Schools charter school network. (April 2, 2A, “IDEA charter schools’ conservatorship different from takeover”) IDEA officials released a statement that read, in part: “With the additional oversight, IDEA is prepared for a measured and pragmatic approach to future growth while continuing to uphold its record of nearly 100% college acceptance and matriculation.”

This sounds fantastic compared with our public schools. It would be newsworthy to have other details on how they are stacking up against the public system.

I couldn’t care less if the schools’ leaders lease a plane or buy a hotel if they properly educate our kids. How many such trips, cars and other amenities do public schools provide?

- Ben Loughry, Fort Worth

Would pro-voucher be indicted?

Regarding the indictment of two Denton school district employees on electioneering charges, one must note that Attorney General Ken Paxton probably is pursuing this only because public school officials were spreading the word about standing up for public education funding. (April 7, 9A, “Denton ISD employees indicted on illegal electioneering charges”)

They encouraged school associates to vote to fight the governor’s school voucher program.

Story continues

One must wonder: If someone were instead endorsing vouchers, would Paxton prosecute them or turn a political blind eye?

- Gary Hogan, Fort Worth

Dan Cogan still right for Beford

One candidate for Bedford mayor is taking the race seriously. One candidate is on a farewell tour again. Dan Cogan has provided proven leadership as the Place 2 City Council representative and current mayor. As mayor pro tempore, he stepped in at a difficult time after the previous mayor resigned.

Cogan was the right man then, and he is the right man now.

- David Ross, Bedford

Honor these Texas WWII heroes

April 18 marks the 82nd anniversary of the Doolittle Raiders’ attack on Japan. The 80 B-25 bomber airmen who flew off the USS Hornet included 13 Texans. But Texas high school history students are not taught about the mission that took place 132 days after Pearl Harbor.

Texans respect the military. Installations across Texas train service members. Nearly 1.5 million veterans call Texas home. The National Medal of Honor Museum will open next year in Arlington. National cemeteries in Dallas, El Paso, Kerrville and Houston provide final resting places for Texas heroes.

We don’t teach Texas students about the mission that jolted Japan’s military and began America’s comeback in the Pacific. When we don’t include the Doolittle Raiders in our state’s public school history curriculum, students never learn about their heroics.

- Alan E. Mesches, Frisco