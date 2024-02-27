Tarrant GOP leaders accuse precinct chair of antisemitism. She says she’s ‘anti-Zionist’

Some Tarrant County Republican leaders are asking Colleyville residents not to support a precinct chair who is seeking reelection, accusing her of posting antisemitic messages on social media.

A letter dated Feb. 17 refers to Precinct 3331, where the chair is Natalie Genco. The letter doesn’t mention her by name, but it accuses her of missing 85% of the precinct chair meetings and of posting antisemitic messages on social media which goes against the Texas GOP platform.

Jenco wrote in several text messages to the Star-Telegram that she is anti-Zionist, not antisemitic.

“I am absolutely Anti-Zionist, anti-Netanyahu and anti-genocide. It is incredibly encouraging to see good people finally beginning to understand and speak out against the U.S. support of atrocities,” Genco wrote.

Genco added that she “cares deeply about the Jewish people and the Arabic people.”

“They mistakenly call me anti-Semitic, but they are wrong because I am anti-Zionist, which is the opposite of anti-Semitic,” she wrote.

The letter asks voters to support Teresa Rutherford in the Precinct 3331 chair race.

Rutherford did not return a message seeking comment.

The Anti-Defamation League defines antisemitism as prejudice or discrimination directed toward Jews as individuals or groups, often based on stereotypes of Jews as a people along with their practices and religious beliefs or the state of Israel.

Anti-Zionism is a prejudice against the Jewish movement for self-determination and the right of the Jewish people to a homeland in the State of Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Anti-Zionism may be motivated by or result in antisemitism or it may create a climate in which antisemitism becomes more acceptable.

The letter is signed by Laura Oakley, president of the Grapevine Republican Club, who is also a precinct chair, county commissioner Gary Fickes, former Colleyville mayor Richard Newton and Fred Tate, treasurer of the Tarrant County Republicans and the Republican Party of Texas.

The letter describes the posts, reportedly from Genco, which followed the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

One post showed a cartoon of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Uncle Sam in a choke hold with a caption that said there will never be a free Palestine until the United States is free of Israel.

Election Day is March 5. Early voting ends Friday.