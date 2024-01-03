Taskmaster's Champion of Champions has tribute to missing Mae Martin

Channel 4

Taskmaster series 16 and New Year's Treat 2024 spoilers follow.



Taskmaster has paid tribute to former winner Mae Martin, ahead of the release of its third Champion of Champions series.

The series 15 winner is unable to take part in the upcoming spin-off due to scheduling conflicts, and will therefore be replaced by runner-up Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Despite their absence, the BAFTA-winning show still managed to include the comedian in a teaser photo promoting the new series.

The image, which features the cast alongside hosts Greg Davies and Alex Horne, shows the Ghosts star wearing a Canadian-themed jumper with Martin's face on.

Ahead of the show's release, Martin recently addressed their absence in a statement. "I am absolutely fuming at the fact that I am unable to participate in Taskmaster's Champion of Champions," they said.

"I would love nothing more than to fight for the title of ultimate champion and spend another week of my life being ridiculed by Greg. I am, however, confident in the choice to send Kiell to fight on my behalf. He is an agile and profoundly competitive young man, and also much much cooler and funnier than me, so we should have it in the bag."

The comedian went on to tease "some surprises so that [their] presence is felt" throughout the series, before concluding,"Good luck Kiell, I am holding my breath from the U.S. and rooting for you."

Smith-Bynoe jokingly addressed his appearance on the upcoming instalment, saying: "As if it wasn't enough pressure representing the whole of black Britain in S15, now I have to represent the entire nation of Canada in Champion of Champions. I've never even been. I didn't even win my series. Look I'll try alright."

The show will also see the return of series 11-14 winners Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall and Sophie Duker, in a bid to become the show's latest Champion of Champions.

It's been a busy few months for Taskmaster. Comedian Sam Campbell triumphed in the series 16 finale in November, before actor Lenny Rush was crowned the winner of its New Year's Treat special last night (January 2).

Taskmaster will return later this year for series 17 and another Champion of Champions series on Channel 4, where you can also stream previous series.





