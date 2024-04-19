Taylor Swift’s ‘But Daddy, I Love Him’ Lyrics Are a Scathing Response to Fans Against Her Dating Matty Healy

[Verse 1]

I forget how the west was won

I forget if this was ever fun

I just learned these people only raise you

To cage you

Sarahs and Hannahs in their Sunday best

Clutchin’ their pearls sighing, “What a mess”

I just learned these people try and save you

'Cause they hate you



[Pre-Chorus]

To high a horse for a simple girl

To rise above it

They slammed the door on my whole world

The one thing I wanted



[Chorus]

Now I’m running with my dress unbuttoned

Scrеamin’, “But, daddy, I love him”

I'm having his baby, no, I'm not

But you should see your faces

I’m telling him to floor it through thе fences

No, I’m not coming to my senses

I know it’s crazy

But he's the one I want



[Verse 2]

Dutiful daughter all my plans were laid

Tendrils tucked into a woven braid

Growing up precocious sometimes means not growing up at all

He was chaos he was revelry

Bedroom eyes like a remedy

Soon enough the elders had convened down at the city hall



[Pre-Chorus]

“Stay away from her,” the saboteurs

Protested too much

Lord knows the words we never heard

Just screeching tires of true love



[Chorus]

And I’m running with my dress unbuttoned

Screaming, “But daddy I love him”

I’m having this baby

No, I’m not, but you should see your faces

I’m telling him to floor it through the fences

No, I’m not coming to my senses

I know it’s crazy

But he’s the one I want

I’ll tell you something right now

I’d rather burn my whole life down

Than listen to one more second of all this bitchin’ and moanin’

I’ll tell you something ’bout my good name

It's mine alone to disgrace

I don’t cater to all these vipers dressed in empaths’ clothing



[Bridge]

God save the most judgmental creeps

Who say they want what's best for me

Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I’ll never see

Thinking it can change the beat of my heart when he touches me

And counteract the chemistry

And undo the destiny

You ain’t gotta pray for me

Me and my wild boy

And all of this wild joy

If all you want is gray for me

It's just white noise

It's just my choice



[Verse 3]

There’s a lot of people in town that I bestow upon my fakest smiles

Scandal does funny things to pride but brings lovers closer

We came back when the heat died down

Went to my parents and they came around

All the wine moms are still holding out

But fuck ’em, it’s over



[Chorus]

Now I’m dancing in my dress in the sun and

Even my daddy just loves him

I’m his lady

And oh my God you should see your faces

Time, doesn’t it give some perspective

I know you can’t come to the wedding

I know it's crazy but he’s the one I love

I'll tell you something right now

You ain’t gotta pray for me

Me and my wild boy, and all of this wild joy

He was chaos, he was revelry

If all you want is gray for me

It’s just white noise, it’s my choice



[Outro]

Screaming, “But, daddy, I love him”

I'm having this baby

No, I'm not

But you should see your faces

And oh my God you should see your faces

He was chaos, he was revelry