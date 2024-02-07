Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie coming to streaming with five extra songs

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film is coming to Disney+, with five additional songs.

The film, now titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version), will be available to stream from 15 March.

Among the bonus songs will be “Cardigan”, from Swift’s 2020 album Folklore, as well as four songs from the show’s acoustic section.

Announcing the release on her Instagram page, Swift wrote: “This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be [Disney+].

“For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very [soon emoji].”

In a statement, Disney CEO Bob Iger said:“‘The Eras Tour’ has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to thrill fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences wherever they are, exclusively on Disney.”

Taylor Swift performing onstage in Arizona on the opening night of The Eras Tour (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

As she alluded to in her post, Swift has had a busy week. On Sunday she became the first artist to win Album of the Year for the fourth time for her 2022 album Midnights.

During her acceptance speech, she praised her friend and long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff as a “once in a generation” producer and her fellow nominee Lana Del Rey as a “legacy artist” and a “legend in her prime right now.”

She previously won for Fearless in 2009, again six years later for 1989, and then again for Folklore in 2020.

She used the Grammys to announce a new album, The Tortured Poets Department. It is set to be released on 19 April.

Swift, 34, is now in Tokyo ahead of her first shows in the Japanese capital.

The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky has looked into Swift’s current ubiquity, writing: “To say that the past week has been a busy one for Taylor Swift is an understatement. She’s had her potential Super Bowl travel schedule discussed by the Japanese embassy.

“She’s been branded part of a left-wing psyop designed to secure Joe Biden a second term in the White House. She’s been the subject of feverish speculation: was she about to announce the release of a new version of Reputation?

“Oh, she’s also made Grammy history as the only person to win the Album of the Year trophy four times. And then used an acceptance speech to herald the arrival of another album, The Tortured Poets Department. Exhausting, right? But the events of the past week are not anomalous for Swift. Over the past 12 months or so, she somehow seems to have pulled off an impossible feat: levelling up into a strata of fame well beyond the tier of superstardom she’s previously enjoyed.”