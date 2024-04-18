Taylor Swift: Fans react as new album is apparently leaked

[Getty Images]

Taylor Swift fans have been sent into something of a frenzy after her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, appears to have leaked online early.

Many people have shared the tracks on social media, with some saying they came from a Google Drive link containing the whole 17-song list.

While some Swifties have dived straight in, others insisted true fans will wait for the official release on Friday.

The BBC has approached Swift's representatives for comment.

The singer announced the existence of her 11th studio album at February's Grammy Awards. It is her first collection of entirely new material since October 2022's Midnights.

On X, formerly Twitter, some fans were quick to say they wouldn't be indulging in the music ahead of schedule; while others flooded the site with false links to "bury" the apparent leak and stop people finding it.

"Raise your hand if you're an ACTUAL Taylor Swift fan and aren't listening," wrote one social media user.

"People need to understand that this isn't just about being a fan. It's about respecting others of their hard work!," wrote another.

"She and her team [have] planned and worked so meticulously for this album release, don't disrespect and ruin it for others as well."

Another said they wanted to wait to listen to the whole album on Friday "and really get the first listen experience".

Other fans speculated the tracks could be fakes generated by artificial intelligence, although some "AI" tracks that were shared online turned out to be older, less well-known Swift songs.

It wouldn't be the first time that the star has had a run-in with AI. In January, X blocked searches for "Taylor Swift" after explicit AI-generated images of the singer began circulating on the site.

Swift announced her new album at the Grammy Awards in February [Reuters]

The arrival of a new album has been hotly anticipated by her fan community as it means there will be new material to add to the star's blockbuster Eras tour, which hits Europe this summer.

Story continues

Midnights, which featured the singles Anti-Hero, Bejeweled and Karma, also leaked online ahead of its drop date. But the leak didn't hurt Swift's commercial prospects, and the album sold 1.6 million copies in its first week in the US.

It went on to win album of the year at the Grammys, making Swift the first person to win the award four times.

Earlier this month, Swift joined Elon Musk as ranking among the world's wealthiest people, according to a new rich list.

The pop star entered the Forbes World's Billionaires List for the first time with $1.1bn (£877m), along with Sam Altman, creator of the AI chatbot ChatGPT on $1bn (£800m).

The List: 13 Times Taylor Swift Made History

As she releases her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, we're bringing up Taylor Swift's history: from dizzying Grammy records to reaching billionaire status and everything in between.

Watch now on BBC iPlayer (UK only)