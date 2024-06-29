Taylor Swift Gives Nod to Travis Kelce During Dublin Eras Show with Archer Pose Again

Swift made the football tight end's signature gesture while performing "Midnight Rain"

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift singing at Aviva Stadium on June 28, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be miles apart, but that doesn't mean they're not thinking about each other!

Days after taking the stage in London, the pop superstar, 34, paid tribute to her NFL star boyfriend, 34, by doing his signature archer pose at her concert in Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28.

According to fan-captured footage shared on X, formerly Twitter, Swift made the football tight end's iconic gesture while performing "Midnight Rain" off her Grammy-winning album Midnights.

Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performing on stage at Aviva Stadium on June 28, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland

As Swift sang, "And he never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV," she playfully smiled as she did the pose, causing concertgoers to erupt with cheer.

Swift has previously made the move while performing "So High School," a track filled with various lyrics and references that fans have theorized is about their romance.

Kelce seemingly confirmed fans' theories on the latest episode of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast while discussing his top three Swift songs.

Chiefs/Tiktok Travis Kelce doing his signature archer pose

"I really started listening to Taylor’s music when she came out with 1989. Like I knew who she was before that, we were the same age, so through high school and everything I knew who Taylor was and she was like getting her career started," explained Kelce.

After ranking "Black Space" and "Cruel Summer" as his top two picks, he gave "So High School" the number three spot because it has "a little bit of a sentimental meaning."

While responding to the suggestion that he makes an appearance in the song, he also quoted its lyrics.

"I think so, I think so, you know what I'm saying," said the Kansas City Chiefs player. "You know how to ball, I know Aristotle."

Disney+ Taylor Swift doing the archer pose during a concert

It's no surprise that Swift honored her boyfriend during her concert, even without being in the audience, as a source previously told PEOPLE that their romance is "very special."

“He is a gentleman. He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life. It all feels very special," said the source.



