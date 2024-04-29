Taylor Swift ties Jay-Z for Billboard 200 record after 'Tortured Poets' release

The numbers for Billboard's top 200 albums are out, and Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" propelled the artist, yet again, to No. 1.

Swift's 11th era album is her 14th chart-topping album, tying her with Jay-Z for the most No. 1s by a solo artist. The Beatles have 19.

As far as sales numbers, the album of 31 tracks earned 2.61 million album units in the U.S. with 1.914 million being traditional album sales (vinyls, CDs, cassettes and digital downloads). In 2014, Billboard began ranking the most popular album units (instead of traditional album sales). Since then, Adele and Swift have led the pack for the 10 biggest weeks:

Adele: "25," 3.482 million, Dec. 12, 2015 Taylor Swift: "The Tortured Poets Department," 2.61 million, May 4, 2024 Taylor Swift: "1989 (Taylor’s Version)," 1.653 million, Nov. 11, 2023 Taylor Swift: "Midnights," 1.578 million, Nov. 5, 2022 Taylor Swift: "Reputation," 1.238 million, Dec. 2, 2017 Adele: "25," 1.193 million, Jan. 9, 2016 Adele: "25," 1.162 million, Dec. 19, 2015 Drake: "Views," 1.039 million, May 21, 2016 Taylor Swift: "Lover," 867,000, Sept. 7, 2019 Taylor Swift: "Folklore," 846,000, Aug. 8, 2020

According to Luminate, an entertainment industry data and analytics company, Adele's album "25" is the only album in the top 10 with more than one successful week of album equivalent units sold.

Swift took to social media on Sunday to thank her fans: "My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album. 2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming, and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed. I was already so fired up to get back to the tour but you doing THIS?? May 9th can’t come soon enough 🤍."

May 9 refers to her next Eras Tour concert in Paris, France, where fans believe she will incorporate the new album into her colossal set.

For the love of vinyl

From "Fortnight" to "The Manuscript," Swift has been promoting her newest creation with several partners, inundating the news and social media with the release. Spotify built a library pop-up in Los Angeles full of Easter eggs. Swift became the first artist to reach a billion streams on the platform in just five days. Apple Music featured a game where Swifties could search lyrics for a secret code leading them to the first line of "How Did It End?": "We hereby conduct this post mortem." In a tweet, the streaming service said "the album broke the record for biggest pop album of all time by first-day streams."

As for vinyls, Swift sold 859,000 copies, smashing her previous record of 693,000 for "1989 (Taylor's Version)." One factor that contributed to the new historic win is she sold four vinyl variants.

The Phantom Clear vinyl of "The Tortured Poets Department" is available at Target.

Solo artist with winning streak

Swift started 2024 beating the King of Rock and Roll for the solo artist with the most weeks spent on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

"1989 (Taylor's Version)" maintained a stronghold at number one, as the Mastermind Queen surpassed Elvis Presley's 67-week record with 68 weeks, Billboard announced on New Year's Eve. With "The Tortured Poets Department" Swift now has 70 weeks at No. 1. Only The Beatles have more with 132 weeks.

