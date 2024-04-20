Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Cozy Up During Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It Romantic Footage from Singapore Date

Swift performed six concerts in Singapore back in March

Gotham/GC Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn

Taylor Swift's YouTube compilation for her new lead single "Fortnight" highlights many moments from the singer's personal life, including an adorable kitchen kiss from boyfriend Travis Kelce.

But there's another romantic moment between them later in the video, and if you blink you might miss it.



Back in March, Swift performed six concerts in Singapore as part of her globe-spanning Eras Tour.

Kelce joined Swift for two shows at National Stadium, and was even seen dancing to her hit "Look What You Made Me Do."



Between shows, the couple took in the local attractions, including the Supertree Grove, part of the world famous Gardens by the Bay.

In the YouTube compilation, there's a fleeting shot of one of the grove's giant illuminated trees. But sharp-eyed and quick-fingered viewers who pause the video will see Swift and Kelce standing hand-in-hand at the base of the tree, bathed in its glowing green light.



Taylor Swift/ Youtube Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hold hands at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore

If the Supertree Grove looks familiar, it's because it was the backdrop for the lavish wedding reception in the 2018 blockbuster Crazy Rich Asians.

The Singapore stops were the last ones before Swift took a break from touring to promote her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was released Friday, April 19, at midnight.

The Eras Tour will resume in May with its European leg. Concerts are slated through the late spring/ summer in Portugal, England, Poland and Austria before returning to the United States in October.

Check out the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment below:

