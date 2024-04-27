How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Has Changed After Spending Tour Break Together

As Taylor Swift gets ready for the next leg of her international Eras Tour, she is also preparing to part ways with boyfriend Travis Kelce again. The pair have been dating since 2023, and have had to manage very different and distant obligations. Luckily, a source says that “all the time they’ve spent together recently” in between tour dates has “deepened their bond.”

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging. She’ll be sad,” the insider told Us Weekly. “They support and respect [each other]. They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”

The source added that the couple took “a trip up the California coast” after Swift’s new album release of The Tortured Poets Department to “celebrate privately,” saying, “They’re making the most of the time they have together.”

The pair were not entirely alone—they were seen in Carmel-by-the-Sea with friends Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, as well as Kelce’s mom, Donna.

Another source previously said that during this break from work, the pair were “focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together.”

“They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed,” they continued, explaining that the couple is working on “scheduling” the upcoming long distance and their various projects so that they can “see each other as much as possible” because they “don’t want to spend too much time apart.”

Kelce is spending the NFL offseason in Los Angeles after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in February, taking time to see Swift in both Singapore and Australia when she was performing. He is currently filming a new game show called Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

You Might Also Like