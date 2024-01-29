TCU ranked No. 25 in latest AP Poll

After a triple overtime 105-102 win on the road at Baylor, TCU jumped back in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Horned Frogs landed at No. 25, seven spots behind No. 18 Baylor. Jameer Nelson Jr. hit a go-ahead bucket with just over 10 seconds remaining in the final overtime period against the Bears on Saturday. The Horned Frogs trailed by double digits at one point and came back with 30 points from Nelson and 21 from Emanuel Miller.

TCU overcame a double digit deficit against Oklahoma State on the road on Tuesday for a 74-69 win. Miller scored 21 points while Micah Peavy had 16.

The Horned Frogs return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 15 Texas Tech.