Teachers to withdraw from noon-hour supervision and extracurricular activities on Wednesday

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced job action for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday so far. (Trevor Bothorel/CBC - image credit)

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced two types of job action for Wednesday this week.

The STF said that teachers from various school division in the province will withdraw from noon-hour supervision and extracurricular activities before and after school on that day, according to a Sunday news release.

Teachers across the province plan to take different kinds of job action on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The teachers' federation and province are at an impasse at the bargaining table, largely over the item of classroom complexity.

The province said in an emailed statement that the Government Trustee Bargaining Committee has invited the STF to the table "where negotiators have been waiting ready to engage in meaningful discussions."

Samantha Becotte, president of the STF, says the union is declining offers to go back to the table until the GTBC has a renewed mandate to address the issues of priority brought up by the federation like complexity.

Noon-hour withdrawals will affect all schools in the following divisions:

Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division.

Île à la Crosse School Division.

Prairie Valley School Division.

Regina Public Schools.

Sun West School Division.

Teachers withdrawing from extracurricular activities including sport, music and science programs will be taking place in these areas:

Île à la Crosse School Division.

Prairie Valley School Division.

Good Spirit School Division.

All Sask DLC campuses.

Living Sky School Division.

Light of Christ Catholic School Division.

Sakewew High School (North Battleford).

The STF is holding a Parent and Caregiver Information Night over Zoom on Monday at 7 p.m., and it says Becotte will share information about job action and contract negotiations at the event. Registration for the event is required through the STF website.