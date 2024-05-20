Teddi Mellencamp and Dad John Mellencamp Didn't Talk for 'a Couple of Years' After Fight They Now 'Joke' About

The 'RHOBH' alum also opened up about how her parents' divorce had affected her growing up

Though Teddi Mellencamp-Arroyave has a good relationship with her father John Mellencamp, she admits that the road to their better place was long and complicated.

During an appearance on the May 19 episode of the Sibling Revelry with Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 42, revealed that her relationship with the "Hurts So Good" singer was troubled growing up.



"I think he was always tried his best," Mellencamp-Arroyave explained. "Do I think that we're in a way better place now than when I was a kid? Yes, but also because I mean, I didn't really understand the importance of a good relationship with my parents when I was a kid."

The reality star shared that her parents' divorce had played a part in their rift. Instead of "flying to Indiana" to visit her father every other weekend, she would choose to stay home and hang out with her friends.

Looking back, she acknowledged that, "I probably really hurt his feelings doing that."

"I mean, there was one point — we joke about this conversation because it's probably so traumatizing — but I got mad at him for something. And he said, 'You know what? F you, Teddi. I have other kids,' and we didn't talk for a couple of years," she recalled.

Though she and her father are in a better place, Mellencamp-Arroyave reflected on how her parents' divorce had affected her growing up.

“I don't think it was necessarily the divorce that f---ed me up, but one thing that I say to this day, I have a stepdaughter, and one thing I always say to my husband is, 'Please don't ever, when you're upset with Bella, don't ever call her her mom's name,' because both of my parents would do that to me, and it would make me so mad," she explained.

"My mom would be like, 'Okay, John,' or my dad would be like, 'All right, little Vicky.' And I was like, f---you," she added. "You chose this person. I didn't choose them. And now you're throwing it in my face as a negative, but they're still my parents, and I love you both, so why are you putting me in this situation?"

The Bravolebrity went on to share that she was glad that she had an outlet to pour her energy into instead of focusing on the drama at home.



"Essentially, if I didn't have a sport or something that I really cared about growing up, I think I probably would have been slightly more f---ed up," she said.



