Teen injured in Fall River hit and run, police say

Police say they're investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision that happened in Fall River, N.S., on Friday. (CBC - image credit)

RCMP in Fall River say they're investigating a hit and run on Friday that left a teenage boy in hospital and another teenage boy facing several charges.

Following an argument, police say, one of the boys approached the other, who was driving a Honda Civic, and was hit by the car as it was leaving the area on Oakville Park Road.

The teen who was struck, who is from East Hants, N.S., was transported via LifeFlight to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Honda Civic's driver, who is from Lake Echo, N.S., was located at his home and was arrested.

RCMP say the two know each other.

The driver was later released on conditions but is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and failure to stop after an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court later this week.

