Teen motorcyclist from Oakdale dies in crash in eastern Stanislaus County

Deke Farrow
An Oakdale teen was killed Saturday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on Highway 132/Yosemite Boulevard east of Roberts Ferry, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 2:25 p.m. The rider of a 2006 Suzuke was eastbound when he tried to make a left turn onto Crabtree Road but lost control and struck a barbed-wire fence, a CHP release says.

The 19-year-old was thrown from his motorcycle and came to rest a short distance away. Though wearing a helmet, he died at the scene.

The has not been determined if alcohol or drugs factored in the crash, the CHP reported.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of family.

