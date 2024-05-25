Teenager and man die in separate crashes

Jack Morrow died in the crash on the Banbridge Road on Saturday morning [BBC]

A teenage boy and a man in his 60s have died in separate crashes in Northern Ireland.

Jack Morrow, who was 17, died in a one-vehicle crash in Rathfriland, County Down.

It happened on the Banbridge Road at about 02:30 BST on Saturday.

He was a talented stock car racer who had won a number of national championships at junior level.

On Friday evening a man in his 60s died following a two-vehicle collision in Poyntzpass.

The Poyntzpass crash happened outside the village on Friday evening [BBC]

Police received a report of the crash on the Newry Road shortly after 18:30 BST on Friday.

They attended with members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The male driver of a grey Peugeot 207 died at the scene.

British and Irish champion

Jack Morrow also died at the scene of the Rathfriland crash, according to the police.

Chairwoman of the Ulster Unionist Party Jill Macauley, a councillor from Rathrfiland, described him as the "loveliest boy" who was "very popular with all his friends locally here and across the racing world".

Offering condolences to his family, the stock car racing firm DMC Race Promotions paid tribute to him on its website.

A 19-year-old man who was also in the car was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Jack was a quiet, unassuming lad who let his driving on the track do the talking," the firm's statement read.

It added that he "quickly became the driver to beat" in his racing class.

"British Champion, Irish Champion, Irish Open Champion, NI Points Champion and Scottish Open Champion were just some of the accolades he gathered," the firm said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information on either of the crashes to contact them.