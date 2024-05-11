‘I was terrified.’ NC woman captures time-lapse video of funnel cloud near her home

Joe Marusak
·4 min read

Birds circled confusedly in the sky.

Mokie, an Australian shepherd-poodle, jumped up and down on a couch, more hyper than ever, though she never whimpered or barked.

“Animals know before we do,” Cramerton resident Patricia “Ollie” Frye told The Charlotte Observer on Friday about the instincts of animals for bad weather.

Cramerton resident Patricia “Ollie” Frye PATRICIA "OLLIE" FRYE
Cramerton resident Patricia “Ollie” Frye PATRICIA "OLLIE" FRYE

Then her daughter, 11th-grader Lilian Givens, called from South Point High School in nearby Belmont.

“’They won’t let us leave,’” Lilian said.

The school was on lockdown after a tornado warning Wednesday afternoon.

Frye also saw the warning, which included parts of Gaston County.

Instead of immediately running for cover — she did that with Mokie moments later — Frye placed smartphones on windowsills in her living room and dining room and pointed their cameras outside.

She figured she’d send the clips to the National Weather Service as evidence of a tornado. Plus, she enjoys filming such outdoor scenes.

“Certainly seemed like one to me,” she said. “I was terrified.”

Winds felt ‘hurricane-ish’

Frye stood on her screened back porch, “and that’s when I saw it,” she said. “It was coming at me.”

“It was a funneling cloud, with rotation,” she said. “You could see the sky rotating.”

She opened her basement door, beside the living room.“Mokie, let’s go.”

And down they went.

She felt the house shake, but she and Mokie made it only a few down when “suddenly it was gone,” she said.

“The cell came right over the house,” Frye said. “When it came past me, I could not see anything outside.”

Sheets of rain continued to fall after the cloud passed, she said, and “the winds felt ‘hurricane-ish.’”

“They felt like Hurricane Hugo’s, a little bit.”

Frye grew up in neighboring Belmont and lived there when the deadly 1989 category 5 hurricane caused destruction across the Charlotte area and the Carolinas.

Frye also sent copies of her video to the Observer.

Weather service to review the video

National Weather Service meteorologist Jake Wimberley said Friday that his office, in Greer, South Carolina, received Frye’s email with the video clips attached. The NWS will review the film, he said.

The NWS on Thursday confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes in Gaston County during Wednesday’s storms that killed two people in the Charlotte region.

Neither tornado path entered Cramerton, Wimberley said. The nearest one dissipated near McAdenville, 2.3 miles north of Cramerton, he said.

Was the rotation captured by Frye a separate funnel cloud? That will be part of the NWS investigation, Wimberley said.

He complimented Frye for the safe way she captured the images, keeping herself from the windows. Always avoid windows during storms, Wimberley said.

“That’s following the best protocol,” Wimberley said about Frye’s actions.

During severe thunderstorms just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, a tree fell on a car, killing a person inside, at the intersection of Dixon and South New Hope roads, according to an NWS report. That’s a mile southeast of downtown Gastonia.

And a 24-year-old woman died early Thursday when she was driving too fast for weather conditions and crashed in Caldwell County, the State Highway Patrol reported.

On Friday, the weather service confirmed a third tornado. That one formed just after midnight Thursday in rugged terrain between Cullowhee and Glenville in Jackson County in the N.C. mountains, according to an NWS report.

Related to a king of England

Frye’s family came from Scotland as part of the Stewart clan and has lived in Belmont since before the Revolutionary War, she said. King Edward III of England is her 18th (generation) great-grandfather, she said her search on Ancestry.com revealed.

‘Head in the clouds’

“I love nature,” Frye said. “But I’d never seen anything like this before.”

She works as a moving-light technician with local chapter 322 of the IATSE union — International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

She tours nationally three times a year with Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

The rest of the time, she’s a local stage hand with the union, helping on such productions as Charlotte Ballet’s current “Swan Lake.” Performances continue through Sunday, May 12, at Knight Theater in uptown Charlotte.

She likes spending her off-work hours “with my head in the clouds,” she quipped.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • What appears to be funnel cloud captured on video during overnight storms

    Severe weather that moved through the region early Thursday morning brought several tornado warnings, and one woman captured video of what appears to be a funnel cloud.

  • What La Niña could mean for Canada’s upcoming summer

    Folks along the East Coast should prepare for a long hurricane season ahead

  • Ancient tree discovered on Vancouver Island

    It is being described as one of the most significant big tree finds in years. And we are now getting our first look at the giant Sitka spruce that's been living in Vancouver Island's Carmanah Valley for possibly a thousand years or more.

  • Extreme geomagnetic storm may spark widespread auroras over Canada on Friday

    Fingers crossed for clear conditions Friday night as the potential grows for widespread auroras across Canada

  • Kelowna man bemoans 'awful,' unexpected FortisBC tree work

    Giulio Di Palma was shocked to return home from work one day in April to find the branches on half of his large spruce tree missing and a portion of the top cut off.The tree stood proudly in middle of his front yard, but it's been humbled by the unexpected pruning job, with every one of its street-facing limbs removed."It looks awful," said Di Palma. "I'm the laughing stock on Barkley Road."Di Palma's case serves as an example of how far utility company FortisBC is allowed to go when a tree grow

  • B.C. halts new jade mining in northwest, five-year transition for existing operations

    VICTORIA — British Columbia has prohibited mining activities on new jade tenures in the northwest, while setting a five-year wind-down period for existing operators. A statement from the Ministry of Energy and Mines says officials have been working closely with First Nations to address concerns about the effects of jade mining on sensitive alpine environments in the area near Dease Lake. It says an order under the Environment and Land Use Act was necessary to protect the area from further harm a

  • What will a La Niña summer mean to Canada?

    A La Niña summer could have significant implications for Canada, affecting everything from temperatures and precipitation patterns to agricultural productivity and wildfire risk. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network delves into the potential impacts and what Canadians can expect during the upcoming season.

  • Watch: Alligator nabs angler’s catch with astonishing speed

    Footage shows the large reptile chasing the hooked fish onto shore and reappearing into frame with the catch between its jaws.

  • Trudeau points to fire fight, says Meta news ban degrades safety as it makes billions

    WEST KELOWNA, B.C. — Canada's dispute with Meta is a "test moment" for the country to stand against the social media giant that's making billions off people, but taking no responsibility for the well-being of communities it profits from, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday. Trudeau made his comments in West Kelowna, one of several B.C. communities involved in evacuations of thousands of people last summer, while information about wildfires and escape routes were blocked on Meta's Facebook

  • Thunderstorms set to kick off the weekend for parts of the Prairies

    Folks on parts of the Prairies will dodge thunderstorms through the day on Saturday

  • Gas prices keep falling as 'Canadians remain reliant on their vehicles'

    According to data from Kalibrate, the average cost per litre in cities nationwide fell five cents to $1.711.

  • New seafloor maps show storm impacts in Halifax Harbour

    Technological advances have given scientists a window into how everything from storms to ship anchors affect the ocean floor in Halifax Harbour. Nathan Coleman reports on some of their findings.

  • With Natural Gas in Demand, 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Heat Up

    Here's how these top Canadian energy infrastructure stocks could benefit from the AI data centre boom. The post With Natural Gas in Demand, 2 TSX Stocks Are Set to Heat Up appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Temperatures to soar above 30 C in parts of B.C. this weekend

    Time to bust out the sunscreen and a wide-brim hat. Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanjh said while last week brought cool, standard spring conditions, temperatures are expected to soar across the province in coming days, reaching above 30 C in some parts of the Interior. Environment Canada is forecasting sunny days and warmer nights through Monday, when things are expected to cloud over and cool off. A high of 32 C is forecast for Kamloops on Saturday, which is about 12 C above normal a

  • More rain and snow along the Front Range to round out the week

    Temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal Friday, with more cloud cover than sunshine. It will warm up across the Denver metro area for Mother's Day weekend!

  • Climate change leading to food price volatility, campaigners warn

    Food Foundation executive director Anna Taylor said the ‘failures’ of the current food system were being felt by both farmers and consumers.

  • Scores of starving and sick pelicans are found along the California coast

    Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died. Lifeguards spotted a cluster of two dozen sick pelicans earlier this week on a pier in coastal Newport Beach and called in wildlife experts to assist. Debbie McGuire, executive director of the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center in Huntington Beach, said the birds are the latest group that they've tried to save after taking in more than 100 other pelicans that were anemic, dehydrated and weighing only half of what they should.

  • Hundreds of protesters attempt to storm Tesla factory near Berlin

    Hundreds of protesters wanting to stop the expansion of a Tesla factory near Germany's capital of Berlin were blocked by police as they attempted to storm the site. The protests against water consumption and the felling of trees to make way for a planned expansion of the factory have been ongoing since February, with demonstrations taking place in a forest near the site. "Companies like Tesla are happy to destroy habitats for their own profit," said Ole Becker, a spokesman for "Disrupt Tesla".

  • The first severe solar storm in 20 years could spark auroras across the US

    Many states could be in for a rare treat this Friday night. "I think we're going to see some really good auroras," one expert said.

  • Joy Behar stands up, screams to educate “The View” with live demonstration of what to do during bear attack: 'Rawr!'

    Whoopi Goldberg asked the ladies if they'd rather be stuck with a man or a bear in the woods.