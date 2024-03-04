Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford shines at start of spring training

Few players have garnered more excitement in spring training than Texas Rangers 2023 first-round draft pick Wyatt Langford. Through nine spring training games, the rookie has made a strong case to make the team’s opening-day roster with his superb play.

Langford has played six games in Surprise, Ariz. And after a 1-for-10 Cactus League start, he has hit .353 with three home runs and five runs scored.

After the Rangers’ 14-3 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, Langford spoke about what has allowed him to course correct after a rough start to spring training.

“A lot of it was timing, getting back into playing and then the hitting coaches did a good job kinda helping me work through some things,” said Langford, “That’s kinda how baseball is, once you get one good barrel then usually you get going.”

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy praised Langford’s demeanor amid his early slump.

“This kid’s really tough mentally. He gets it; he knows [slumps are] part of the game, it comes with the territory,” said Bochy.

Langford further elaborated on working with the Rangers coaching staff.

“[Donnie Ecker and Tim Hyers are] great they like to talk a lot about hitting, they love hitting and they love studying us and they love studying our swings. They’re very very involved and it’s something I’ve had to get used to,” said Langford, “Learning to kinda be open with them and use them and lean on them.”

The Rangers drafted Langford fourth overall in the 2023 MLB Draft and he immediately impressed, quickly progressing from Single-A to Triple-A in a single season, and heading into the 2024 season MLB Pipeline has him ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect.

During his inaugural minor league season, Langford hit .360 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs with 36 runs scored.

Langford is a non-roster invitee to spring training and is fighting for a spot on the Rangers big league squad. If he continues his recent surge he could be a replacement for Mitch Garver or Robbie Grossman, both of whom played major roles on the Rangers 2023 World Series team but departed in free agency.

Recent Texas Rangers addition Kirby Yates has been impressed by Langford’s hitting prowess.

“I mean everyone kept telling me this guy can hit, this guy rakes and he kinda rakes,” said Yates, “I’m glad I’m on this team I don’t wanna face this dude.”

Langford and the Rangers are only nine games into spring training but the Rangers’ young phenom is already beginning to make his mark.