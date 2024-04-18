'You all need therapy': Lawmakers get into heated argument over Biden impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON - Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and James Comer, R-Ky., got into a heated exchange during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday over Republicans’ allegation that President Joe Biden benefited from his family’s foreign business dealings.

The argument began after Raskin noted that GOP lawmakers pursued an FD-1023 form, that contained unfounded allegations promoted by former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov that Biden was involved in a bribery scheme in Ukraine. Smirnov was indicted by a federal grand jury in February for lying to the FBI about the allegations before the 2020 election.

“It’s obviously been dropped, and yet this was the genesis of our investigation,” said Raskin, referring to an impeachment inquiry launched by House Republicans against Biden last year.

Comer then fired back, saying, “That is just simply not true, but go ahead and finish your story.” When asked by Raskin to expand, Comer brought up an unfounded allegation that bank statements show the Biden family took thousands of dollars from China.

“Oh, I agree you have been talking about bank statements for more than a year, but they don’t show anything other than there was no crime,” Raskin replied.

The two continued to argue, with Raskin at one point asking Comer whether he wants to move for impeachment today to which Comer said, “You all have an obsession with Russia and Trump…you all need therapy.”

Raskin quickly shot back at Comer, saying “No, you need therapy. You’re the one who’s involved with the deranged politician, not me, OK? “I’ve divorced myself from Donald Trump a long time ago. You’re the one who needs to disentangle from that situation.”

He added, “Somebody needs therapy here but it’s nobody on our side of the aisle.”

