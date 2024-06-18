What we know about epic Roman drama Those About To Die

TikTok recently suggested that all men think about is ancient Rome — and it looks like filmmaker Roland Emmerich is about to prove the trend true with his sweeping new Prime Video series Those About To Die.

For his latest project, the director behind epic cinema spectacles like Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and Moonfall heads to the Roman coliseum for a historical drama with a stacked cast.

Written by Saving Private Ryan scribe Robert Rodat and based on the book of the same name by author Daniel P. Mannix, Emmerich’s latest looks grand in scale with an immaculate attention to detail.

What else do we know about it? Read on for all the key details you need — are you not entertained?

Independence Day director Roland Emmerich brings Ancient Rome back to life. (Prime Video)

Those About To Die will debut on Prime Video in the UK on Friday, 19 July, with the show’s full 10 episodes becoming available to binge in full.

Is there a trailer for Those About To Die?

Yes, the official trailer for Those About To Die is available to watch below and invites viewers into the blood-soaked coliseum as the kill-or-be-killed nature of Ancient Rome is brought back to vivid life.

If our first glimpse at Emmerich’s new show reminded you of Game of Thrones, you’re not alone. Jumping into the dragon-shaped hole left by Geroge R.R. Martin's popular sword-and-betrayal, Those About To Die also features one of its key players, Iwan Rheon — AKA Westeros's sadistic Ramsay Bolton.

Elsewhere, the show looks set to take viewers on a similar type of ride — with the stakes high, the swordplay vicious and the threat of backstabbing lurking around every corner.

What happens in Those About To Die?

Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon plays Tenax. (Prime Video)

Those About To Die is set in Rome, 79 AD — the capital of the then-modern world and the bustling centre of a savage early society. It’s here, in the wealthiest spot on the globe, where Emmerich starts his story, one that chronicles life in the depths of the Coliseum’s ruthless gladiator games.

With the population “bored, restless and increasingly violent,” they find relief and pleasure in regular gladiator fights and chariot racing, a vocation full of violent spectacle and controlled by four main factions.

Gladiator fights and chariot races are a hit in Ancient Rome. (Prime Video)

“As the taste in entertainment of the populace becomes more jaded and bloodthirsty, a specially designed stadium for gladiatorial combat is needed,” explains the show’s official synopsis, detailing the events that led to the creation of the iconic Coliseum.

“The scale of the stadium, as well as the gladiatorial and animal combats, is enormous – same as the underworld with the flourishing betting business,” it continues. “Underground, beneath the stands, thousands of people work and live—among them thousands who will die for the games.

Who is in the cast of Those About To Die?

Italian star Gabriella Pession plays Antonia. (Prime Video)

Game of Thrones and Misfits star Rheon stars as Tenax, the hero at the centre of Emmerich’s story who, judging by the trailer, is responsible for overseeing the Colliseum’s games.

Sir Anthony Hopkins co-stars as Emperor Vespasian, a powerful figure in Rome whose time looks to be coming to a close.

They’re joined by an extensive ensemble cast that sees The English Victoria’s Tom Hughes play Titus Flavianus, Death in Paradise’s Sara Martins as Cala and Game of Thrones's Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson star as Viggo.

Sex Education’s Jojo Macari plays Domitian, with Gabriella Pession as Antonia, Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpius, Emilio Skraya as Xenon, Moe Hashim as Kwame and Rupert Penry Jones as Marsus.

