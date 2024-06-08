Thousands of bikers celebrate life of Dave Myers

The motorcyclists on the journey to Barrow from the Ace Cafe in London [BBC]

Thousands of motorcyclists have begun a ride from London to Cumbria, to celebrate the life of Hairy Biker Dave Myers.

The TV chef died in February, at the age of 66, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Dave Day is a remembrance procession of thousands of motorcycles travelling to Myer's coastal home town of Barrow-in-Furness, with large crowds cheering them along the way.

As the bikers set off from London, Si King, his TV partner, described it as "amazing" and a "celebration of the best friend that I've lost".

Many of those gathered at the Ace Cafe in north London were wearing Hawaiian shirts, and King added: "Everybody's got that lovely Dave sartorial elegance about them, ie dodgy shirt.

"Some of them have had them specially printed, it's remarkable."

Si King (left) is taking part in the ride for his friend and TV partner [ South Shore Productions/PA]

Later on Saturday, celebrations will centre around Barrow Town Hall with performances, stalls by local vendors who have worked with the Hairy Bikers on various projects and a service of remembrance.

The event will also raise money for NSPCC Childline and The Institute of Cancer Research, with donations being split evenly between the two charities, organisers said.

In an online video ahead of the event, Si King, said: "Be safe and be courteous to one another and we’ll have a smashing day."

More bikers are set to join the procession as it makes its way north.

The route of the memorial ride with planned stop-offs including at the National Motorcycle Museum [BBC]

In the run up to the day, staff and students from Greengate Junior School in Barrow dressed up as Myers.

Those who took part sported fake beards and moustaches, as wells as a waistcoat similar to the one the chef wore.

Dylan, 10, said the moustache felt itchy, while teacher Stephen Leigh said Myers was a Barrovian treasure.

"Any sort of focus on the positives of Barrow is really, really good. And it's a marvellous place," he added.

Students and staff at Greengate Junior School in Barrow dressed up as Dave Myers for their Dave Day celebrations [BBC]

People are travelling from all over the world to take part in the event.

Dawn Mayers, who is originally from Fleetwood near Blackpool, lives in Malaysia for the most of the year.

She decided to come back to the UK especially for the celebration.

"Dave died when we were in Malaysia, so we decided to light a candle for him at a local Buddhist temple.

"We've watched every episode [of the Hairy Bikers], we have every cookbook," she said.

Ms Mayers arrived in Barrow on Friday and said the atmosphere was electric.

Dawn Mayers has flown from Malaysia to take part in Dave Day [Dawn Mayers]

Keni Carrington, 70, travelled from France on Friday and is riding to Barrow from the Ace Cafe in North London.

Ms Carrington's husband of 35 years, Chris, who was also a biker, passed away last June following a cancer diagnosis.

"Chris was my soulmate and he would love to have done this ride for Dave Myers," she said.

Keni Carrington has travelled from France and is riding in memory of her late husband, Chris [Keni Carrington]

Meanwhile bikers struggling for somewhere to stay were helped out by local residents offering their spare rooms, caravans, and even their backyards.

Tim Walker offered up his garden in Askam-in-Furness for people to camp out in.

"We thought, well, we've got plenty of room [in the garden]. Got some tents and some spare rooms," he said.

Mr Walker and his wife are also planning to serve breakfast to their eight guests.

He did not want people to pay to stay on his property and asked people to "put a donation in the bucket" instead.

Tim Walker offered up his garden in Askam-in-Furness for people to camp out in [BBC]

Barrow Town councillor Dani Petrova said of Myers: "He was just a normal guy from Barrow doing us all proud.

She added she was "absolutely gobsmacked" at the reaction to Dave Day.

"The people of Barrow are what makes Barrow beautiful and Dave was one of us."

Barrow Town councillor Dani Petrova went to Dave and Lili's wedding [BBC]

Road users have been warned of heavy traffic as three major events take place across Cumbria.

In addition to Dave Day, Appleby Horse Fair is taking place and Windermere is playing host to the Great North Swim.

Cumbria Police and National Highways have advised drivers to plan extra time for their journeys.

Follow BBC Cumbria on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links