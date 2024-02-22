Thousands of AT&T wireless customers without service Thursday morning

A massive service outage is affecting tens of thousands of AT&T customers across the U.S., including in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Thursday morning.

More than 73,600 AT&T wireless customers were reported to be without service around 7:40 a.m., according to the outage-tracking site DownDetector. More than 1,200 of those outages were in the Dallas area.

According to DownDetector, outages are not uncommon, but they are only reported on the tracking site when the number of problems is significantly higher than normal.

AT&T said in a statement that they are “working urgently to restore service,” Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported. They encourage customers to use Wi-Fi calling until then.

Fort Worth police said on social media that the outage hasn’t affected the 911 call center.

