Three French prison officers shot dead as gang ambushes convoy to free drug dealer in Normandy

Three prison officers are feared to have been shot dead and three more seriously wounded when a gang attacked a convoy in northern France on Tuesday to free a convicted drug dealer.

The bloodbath unfolded at a motorway toll booth near the town of Val-de-Reuil, Normandy, and led to Mohamed A, a criminal nicknamed The Fly, escaping.

The prisoner and gang members initially escaped in two cars – an Audi A5 and a BMW 5 series.

A local police source said: “The ambush happened at the Incarville toll booth on the A154 road. Kalashnikovs are thought to be have been used.

“Three prison officers are thought to be dead, and three others are seriously wounded.

“A detainee known for cases linked to drug trafficking escaped with a gang made up of around four men.”

Alexandre Rassaërt, president of the Eure Departmental Council, which covers Vale-de-Reuil, said: “I was frozen with horror when I learned of the real carnage that took place at the Incarville tollbooth.

“I sincerely hope that the gang of killers who carried out this bloody attack will be quickly arrested.

“All my thoughts go to the families of the service agents. penitentiary who escorted the detainees and who were killed or seriously injured during this attack which gave them no chance.

“I also think of all the prison administration guards who, every day, guard prisoners at the risk of their lives.”

France’s Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said: “All my thoughts are with the victims, their families and their colleagues.”

The latest conviction of the escaped prisoner was for burglary, and he also has a past conviction for attempted murder.

A police source told Le Parisien that he was ‘the head of a narcotics network’ in France, and accordingly considered dangerous.

At the time of the attack, he was being transferred from one detention centre to another, on a route that should have been secret.

More to follow.