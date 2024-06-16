Three Lions open Euro 2024 campaign with narrow win against Serbia as fans celebrate

Fans celebrate at full-time at the 4theFans Greenwich Fan Park in London (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

England fans are celebrating a narrow victory over Serbia in the team’s opening group game in the Euros.

An estimated 300,000 Brits have travelled to Germany to watch the game while millions were glued to the television in homes and bars across England.

Gareth Southgate led his men out at Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen and were victorious but in a tight 1-0 game with Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham scoring the winner in the first half.

Many Three Lions fans were decked out in England colours as they cheered on their country. They sang and cheered on the the team who started on the front foot but were pushed back.

Drinks flew through the air as fans celebrated England’s win at Wembley Boxpark.

Fans danced and cheered as Gala’s song Freed From Desire played.

Celebrating with his friends, Daniel Dunne, 32, from Colchester said of Jude Bellingham: “He is a generational talent. He got the goal.

“He has to start, it doesn’t matter where we play him.”

However, he added: “(Phil) Foden is useless on the left wing.”

Asked about England’s chances of winning the tournament Jim Redhead, 52, from Essex said: “I am still going to be optimistic.”

However, he said England need to be more aggressive.

“Serbia were very aggressive,” he said.

“England need to be more aggressive because other teams are going to target the front four players.”

Police in Germany had deemed the match "high-risk" with fans served lower-alcohol beer in the stadium and banned from drinking in the stands. However there were clashes with Serbian fans earlier in the day.

Stay-at-home fans downed an estimated 30 million pints in pubs and in their houses as England kicked-off their campaign.

England are one of the favourites in the tournament but were pushed hard by Serbia.

They must now face Denmark and Slovenia in their group.

The British Beer & Pub Association estimates pubs will serve an extra 20million pints worth £94million.

And pubs across the country were packed for the first game with Jude Bellingham scoring the crucial goal with a thumping header.

England are now top of Group C despite a stuttering start to the tournament they are tipped to win.

England fans in Newcastle danced to Sweet Caroline after the victory in the stadium and in fan zones across the country.