Thunderstorm risk creeps into southern Ontario, risk of large hail, winds

The official start to the summer season is inching even closer, and with it comes the return of thunderstorms across Ontario this week.

The same system that brought severe weather to the U.S. on Monday evening will be pushing into southern Ontario Tuesday, bringing the risk for thunderstorms to bubble up across sections of the southwest, and the western Greater Toronto Area (GTA). While less impactful than Monday's storms south of the border, there is a chance for large hail and strong winds to develop.

Baron - ON Thunderstorm energy.jpg

SEE ALSO: Strong tornadoes, 'giant' hail possible as storms target U.S.

If you live in the risk areas, be sure to plan ahead, and be weather-alert throughout the day on Tuesday.

Tuesday: Thunderstorm chances for the southwest and western GTA

A warm front will bring an initial round of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, with severe potential creeping into southwestern Ontario by the evening hours.

Large hail and gusty winds will be the primary threat with severe storms that develop.

Baron - ON Precip Tuesday 8pm.jpg

During the late evening and overnight hours, the line of storms diminishes as it approaches the GTA, but rumbles of thunder are still possible during the overnight.

RELATED: Why nocturnal thunderstorms can be particularly dangerous

If the front speeds up, severe thunderstorm risks may grow, while a slower progression dampens those chances.

Baron - ON Tuesday storm risk.jpg

Will the same ingredients for severe weather stateside push into southwestern Ontario? It's possible, though the confidence in severe weather is low.

Beyond, periods of rain will develop Thursday and linger into Friday with colder-than-normal temperatures set to end off this week. Scattered showers are likely this weekend, especially on Sunday, with a brisk wind and cooler-than-seasonal temperatures.

Cool weather is expected early next week, but temperatures should rebound for a couple days mid-week. Heat-seekers will be disappointed to know that there will be no consistent warm weather expected through the May long weekend.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for southern Ontario.