UPDATE: Thunderstorms with half-dollar-sized hail in North Texas Saturday

Star-Telegram Bot
·4 min read

The NWS Fort Worth TX issued an updated severe thunderstorm warning at 6:15 a.m. on Saturday in effect until 7 a.m. The warning is for Collin, Cooke, Denton and Grayson counties.

The storms could bring half-dollar-sized hail (1.25 inches).

"At 6:14 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Pilot Point, or 13 miles east of Sanger, moving east at 35 mph," states the NWS. "Damage to vehicles is possible."

Expect the thunderstorm to affect following locations:

• Celina around 6:20 a.m.

• Gunter around 6:30 a.m.

The NWS adds, "Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately."

This warning is in effect until 7 a.m.

How to react when facing a lightning hazard?

Lightning hits the United States approximately 25 million times annually. The majority of these strikes happen during the summer, causing around 20 fatalities each year, according to the NWS. The likelihood of lightning increases as a thunderstorm gets closer and reaches its highest point when the storm is directly overhead. This risk decreases as the storm moves away.

Here are tips on how to stay safe during a thunderstorm:

• To minimize risk of being struck by lightning, when going outside, have a plan to get to a safer place.

• If the sky becomes threatening and thunder can be heard, find a safe place to shelter.

• Once inside, abstain from touching corded phones, electrical devices, plumbing, and windows and doors.

• Wait for 30 minutes after the most recent lightning or thunder before venturing outside.

If finding indoor shelter is not an option:

• Stay away from open fields, hill summits, or ridge tops.

• Avoid tall, isolated trees or other elevated objects. If you are in a forest, stick to areas with shorter tree cover.

• If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.

• If you are camping in an open setting, set up camp in a valley, ravine, or other low spot. Bear in mind, a tent does not protect you from lightning.

• Keep a distance from water, wet articles, and metal objects. While water and metal do not draw lightning, they are proficient conductors of electricity.

What steps to follow when driving in the rain?

• Switch on headlights — Even during daylight hours, using headlights can enhance visibility and signal your presence to other drivers.

• On the road — Drive in the middle lanes and stay on high ground. Rainwater tends to stockpile on the edges of roads.

• Keep clear of puddles — Driving through puddles or low rainwater areas can cause vehicles to hydroplane or skid out of control

• Give ample space to large vehicles — Trucks or buses can create a water spray that diminishes visibility.

• Avoid flooded zones — If you encounter a flooded road, make a U-turn and go back. The powerful currents of flash floods can carry drivers off the road. Driving through deep water can also damage a vehicle's mechanical and electrical systems.

What is hydroplaning?

Hydroplaning is when a vehicle starts uncontrollably sliding on wet roads.

This happens when water in front of the tire builds up faster than the vehicle’s weight can push water out of the way. The water pressure then causes the vehicle to rise and slide on a thin layer of water between the tires and the road, making the driver lose control. Hydroplaning is primarily caused by three factors:

1. Vehicle speed — When a vehicle’s speed increases, the tire-traction grip and ability to control the vehicle decreases. Drive at a reduced speed during wet weather.

2. Water depth — The deeper the water, the sooner a vehicle loses traction on the road. It doesn’t matter how deep the water is, even a thin layer can lead to hydroplaning.

3. Tire tread depth — Checking your tire tread before hitting the road is important, as low or no tread can lead to sliding.

In the event of your vehicle hydroplaning, here’s what to know:

• Ease off the accelerator — Step off the gas to slow down the vehicle until the tires find traction.

• Turn into the skid — Turning into the skid can help the vehicle’s tires realign to regain control.

• Make sure the tires reconnect with the road — During the skid, wait until the tires reconnect with the road and then gently straighten the wheels to regain control.

• Brake gently as needed — Brake normally if the vehicle has anti-lock brakes and pump brakes gently if in an older vehicle.

Source: The National Weather Service

