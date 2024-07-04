Tia Mowry Takes Moment to ‘Cherish’ Twin Tamera Ahead of Their 46th Birthday

"Having you by my side as we’ve grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing," Tia Mowry told Tamera Mowry-Housley in a sweet Instagram post

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Tamera Mowry and Tia Mowry at Essence Black Women in Hollywood held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Tia Mowry is admiring her twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley ahead of their birthday.

The actresses turn 46 on Saturday, July 6, and just days before their special day, Tia shared throwback photos of her and Tamera on Instagram.

Her carousel, posted on Tuesday, July 2, featured snapshots ranging from red carpet photos to smiling selfies, ending with a video of her and Tamera walking hand in hand while taking a stroll.

"It’s Cancer season!! ✨ I want to take this moment to cherish my sister and wish an early happy birthday to Tamera ❤️ ," The Game alum began in the caption.



She continued, "Having you by my side as we’ve grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing. Not everyone can say they’ve had someone with them through every major milestone in life."

Over the years, Tia and Tamera have shared the screen for multiple projects, most notably Sister, Sister, where they played onscreen siblings from 1994 to 1999. They also starred in 2000's Seventeen Again and the reality series Tia & Tamera on the Style Network from 2011 to 2013.

Reflecting on the many phases of life they've navigated together, Tia continued in Tuesday's post, "From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood, I’m immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you."

"Here’s to celebrating all the beautiful memories and milestones we’ve experienced and built together. We’re turning 46! How did we get here??"

Araya Diaz/WireImage Tamera Mowry (L) and Tia Mowry in 2015

In April, Tia spoke with PEOPLE about how having Tamera by her side for their breakout roles in Sister, Sister made an already surreal moment even better.

"To be able to do it with a family member was so special," Tia said. "It was like a party every day on set. It was such a blessing and we were so blessed to have such an amazing supporting cast. There were no divas or anything like that. It was genuinely great."

In 2021, she opened up about her and Tamera's "twintuition" on an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast with host Janine Rubenstein.

"I'm pretty sure it's still there," Tia said of her and Tamera's connection. "It's just a part of being a twin. You have that built-in twintuition. You really, really do."

Added Tia: "She cannot lie to me, and I cannot lie to her, man. Really. Because we just know each other. You know what I mean? We shared the womb. We call each other womb-mates."



Read the original article on People.