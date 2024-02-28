Tickets on sale now for Kentucky’s 2024 PGA Tour event in Nicholasville

Tickets for the 2024 PGA Tour Kentucky Championship went on sale Wednesday, as the annual professional golf tournament returns for its sixth year in Nicholasville.

This year’s event takes place July 11-14 at Champions at Keene Trace, just outside of Lexington. The PGA event moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2018 and was granted a five-year extension in 2019 to remain in Nicholasville through at least 2023.

Tournament officials announced recently the event would return in 2024 but without its previous title sponsor. For now, the event is called the Kentucky Championship.

Troy Merritt won the tournament in 2018 and Jim Herman in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic. Seamus Power captured the championship of our state’s only PGA Tour event in 2021, Trey Mullinax won it in 2022, and Vincent Norrman took the title last year in a playoff.

When it arrived in 2018, the event became the first regular-season PGA tournament to be played in Kentucky since the Kentucky Derby Open was held in Louisville from 1957-59. The PGA’s Champions Tour for older players hosted a regular tournament in Lexington from 1983-97.

Visit KentuckyChampionship.com to order tickets, which are free for Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice rounds the week of the tournament and for Wednesday’s Celebrity Pro Am. General admission tickets Thursday through Sunday are $40 per day. A general admission ticket encompassing all four days is $120.

Clubhouse tickets are also available for purchase for single days ($285) or for the entire weekend ($1,000).