What time is the seven-way ITV debate tonight? How to watch live

Party leaders will go head to head once again in the second seven-way election debate, this time hosted by ITV, as the race to July 4 continues.

The same line-up that took part in the BBC’s seven-way debate on June 7 will return to face 90 minutes of questioning from Julie Etchingham, the ITV newsreader who oversaw the first debate on June 4, and a live studio audience in Salford, Manchester.

Here is the remaining debate schedule at a glance:

The first head-to-head debate between Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer on June 4 was followed by a seven-way BBC debate June 7, which saw Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner battle it out alongside four other leading party representatives. The Labour and Tory party’s leaders featured again in Sky’s The Battle for Number 10 programme on Wednesday June 12.

Two further debates are currently scheduled beyond tonight’s event. Both ITV and the BBC have hosted debates in an array of formats, giving candidates the opportunity to make a lasting impact on the latest opinion polls.

When is the next general election TV debate?

Nigel Farage, Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner will return alongside four other leading party representatives in an ITV seven-way debate programme on Thursday.

They will travel to Salford, Manchester for the event on June 13, which will begin at 8.30pm.

The debate schedule builds up to what is expected to be the final televised programme of the election campaign, which will be another head to head between Sir Keir and the Conservative leader on June 26 – a week before the nation goes to the polls.

What channel are the debates on?

ITV and the BBC have confirmed they will host general election debates over the campaign.

The programmes will be available on BBC1, BBC News and ITV1, as well as live on their streaming platforms BBC Iplayer and ITVX.

For those watching from Scotland, the ITV debates will be on the equivalent channel STV.

ITV also streamed the first debate on June 4 live on their Youtube channel and are expected, along with the BBC, to do the same for the following programmes.

The BBC have also confirmed they will air their debates on local radio.

Sky’s debate will be available to watch on Freeview and can be streamed online at the Sky News website or on social media.

The Telegraph will be providing live coverage of all the debates with expert analysis and reaction.

Seven-party debate - June 13, 8.30pm on ITV

Another seven-way debate will be hosted by ITV, who will give the same seven parties another chance to have their say on Thursday June 13.

The debate will start at 8.30pm and run for 90 minutes with moderation by Julie Etchingham, the ITV newsreader who also oversaw the Labour and Tory leaders’ head to head on June 4.

The party leaders taking part will include the same line up as the BBC’s seven-way debate on June 7, which featured Penny Mordaunt (Conservatives), Angela Rayner (Labour), Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrats), Stephen Flynn (SNP), Nigel Farage (Reform UK), Carla Denyer (Green Party) and Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru).

The party leaders will face questions from Ms Etchingham as well as a studio audience live from Salford, Manchester.

Question Time special - June 20, 8pm on the BBC

On Thursday June 20, the BBC will return to host a Question Time special with leading members of the UK’s four largest parties: the Conservatives, Labour Party, SNP and Liberal Democrats.

Fiona Bruce will lead the broadcast from 8pm to 10pm in York and speak to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has confirmed his attendance, with Rishi Sunak, John Swinney and Sir Ed Davey also invited.

Sunak and Starmer head to head - June 26, 9pm on the BBC

The BBC will host what is likely to be the 2024 election campaign’s final TV debate on Wednesday June 26 – one week before the country will head to the polls.

The programme will be another head to head between Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer only, similar to the ITV debate they took part in on June 4 and hosted by Sophie Raworth, the BBC news presenter.

It will kick off at 9pm and run until 10pm.

Sir Keir agreed to the two head-to-head discussions only and said he would not speak at the larger debates happening on either channel.

How many debates will there be before the election?

So far, a total of six debates will be held in the run-up to the general election on July 4, with three left to go following Sky’s The Battle for Number 10 programme on Wednesday June 12.

The debate announcements were confirmed after the Tories had pressed Sir Keir to take part in a record six debates during the six-week election countdown.

Conservative sources had dubbed the opposition leader “the knight that won’t fight” and “Sir Fear Starmer” after he failed to sign up to their weekly debate demand.

Labour headquarters indicated instead that their leader would take part in two head-to-head debates against Mr Sunak, matching what Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn did ahead of the 2019 election.

Will the debates clash with any football fixtures?

There are several clashes between debate timings and football fixtures – an inevitability with the jam-packed TV schedules.

Football fans and politics watchers were torn on June 7, when the BBC’s debate with the seven parties coincided with England’s international warm-up with Iceland on Channel 4.

England will play Denmark on June 20 – the same day as the BBC’s Question Time Leaders’ Special – but at an earlier kick-off time of 5pm before the election programme at 8pm.

So there is only one BBC clash taking place as the channel managed to avoid competing with the Men’s European Championship fixtures.

There are no more ITV football fixture clashes after the broadcaster moved the England Women’s Euros match with France, which had been due to air on ITV1, to ITV4 as it coincided with Mr Sunak and Mr Starmer’s head to head on June 4.

When is the general election?

The general election will take place on July 4 as the country heads to the polls between 7am and 10pm to have their say over the next prime minister.

It was confirmed by Rishi Sunak in a rain-sodden speech outside of Downing Street on May 22 that the election would happen six weeks later.

Both the Prime Minister and other party leaders have been on the campaign trail since then in a bid to win over voters through measures such as the TV debates.