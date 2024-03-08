It's time to 'spring forward': How to adjust to Sunday's time change

It is already time to 'spring forward'!

The clocks move up one hour on Sunday, Mar. 10, at 2 a.m. local time, and it may leave you feeling extra groggy as we do away with an hour of sleep.

QUICK FACTS:

Clocks 'spring forward' one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 10

Observed in all of Canada with some exceptions, including most of Saskatchewan

Daylight Saving Time is observed in around 70 countries

Timekeeping is considered a provincial and territorial responsibility

Heather Young, a certified child sleep consultant with Good Night Sleep Site Waterloo, says planning ahead is key to making the transition a little easier.

“A general rule of thumb is that for every hour of time change that you experience, it takes about a day for our bodies to adjust,” she explains. “Some of the other things that can influence that are how tired you are leading into the time change or whether you are getting to bed on time each subsequent night. So it can take a few days or even up to a week.”

Spring Forward: Daylight Saving Time begins on March 10, 2024

WHAT YOU’RE DOING WRONG

Many Canadians do not put enough emphasis on the importance of sleep and, subsequently, experience difficulties getting a good night's rest.

Here are a few things you may be doing that can make the switch over even harder:

Caffeine consumption too close to bedtime

Using technology within one hour of bedtime

Alcohol consumption too close to bedtime

Having too much sunlight in the bedroom

Not having a bedtime routine that signals your body that it is time for bed

Failing to block out sounds that will disrupt sleep

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO

“Blackout blinds, eye masks, earplugs, or sound machines are all things we can add to our sleep routine in order to help us fall asleep easier and achieve higher-quality sleep,” Young says.

The temperature of your room is also important when planning for bedtime.

“The ideal temperature for sleep is somewhere between 19 and 22 degrees [Celsius],” explains Young. “As our bodies settle into sleep, our body temperature drops a couple of degrees; this temperature drop is actually what initiates sleep.”

If it’s difficult to cool your room down, Young suggests taking a hot bath or shower to help your body temperature rise and then drop. This can help you settle into sleep easier.

Watch the video above for more helpful tips from sleep expert Heather Young.

