Tina Fey responds to Mean Girls criticism

Tina Fey has responded to criticism surrounding the recent Mean Girls movie reboot (via Entertainment Weekly).



Fey, who created both the original and musical reboot of the cult classic just wishes everyone would bake a cake made out of rainbows and smiles...

Well, not quite. Fey challenged critics of the movie on the Las Culturistas podcast, during the final segment of the show.

The segment, titled I Don’t Think So, Honey, encourages guests to complain about pop culture grievances. Fey used this time to chastise viewers for their criticism of the movie.

"Little Broadway c**ts on TikTok [are] complaining about two lines of Revenge Party when I bring you f***ing Reneé Rapp, I bring you Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey. This is why we can’t have nice things," she told hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers.



Fans are unsure which two lines of the musical number Fey was referring to however, it's clear the 30 Rock star has strong feelings about voicing public opinions.

Earlier in the podcast, Fey recalled an instance where Yang had criticised Saltburn, and advised him against sharing his views.

"I don't think so, honey: Bowen Yang giving his real opinions about movies on this podcast! I regret to inform you that you are too famous now, sir,"

"You have a problem with Saltburn? Shh, quiet luxury. Keep it to yourself, because what are you going to do when Emerald Fennell calls you about her next project where you play Carey Mulligan's coworker in the bridal section of Harrod's and then act three takes a sexually violent turn, and you have to pretend to be surprised by that turn?" she told the SNL star.



She continued: “You have to have a clean paper trail: nothing negative, everything everyone does is amazing,”

Advising him to "learn from Ayo", Fey reminded Yang that "authenticity is dangerous and expensive", referencing The Bear star Ayo Edebiri's resurfaced comments about Jennifer Lopez, which were made years before they worked together on SNL.



