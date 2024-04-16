Tiny 384-square-foot home lists in California — for $1.7 million. What’s the deal?

A home that is roughly the same size as a small Beverly Hills closet has landed on the market in Cupertino, California, and has some people seeing red.

The house is a total of 384-square feet and is listed for a whopping $1.699 million. While some people from out-of-state might be shocked, others are shrugging and pointing out the obvious.

Bedroom

“It’s time to bring out the old cliché which just happens to be the truth — it’s location, location, location,” David Stark, a spokesperson for the Bay East Association of Realtors, told ABC 7.

Bedroom

Cupertino is, in fact, in Silicon Valley.

“Well there’s one thing that we don’t make anymore and that’s dirt,” Stark noted. “Residential real estate, particularly in the San Francisco Bay Area, is unique. It’s unique because there are so few choices for buyers these days, because sellers really like to live here.”

Hallway

If you look closer at the listing on Zillow, you’ll note the lot size, which is 7,841 square feet, so that simply means there’s potential for someone to build their dream home if they have a lot of cash left over.

Kitchen

“Nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac, this property presents a rare blend of charm, potential, and premier location within a district renowned for its top-tier Cupertino schools,” the listing says.

Kitchen

“While compact, this property is a powerhouse of possibilities. Whether you envision constructing your dream home, expanding the existing structure, or embracing a minimalist lifestyle, the potential is boundless.”

Property grounds

The listing also notes the homes surrounding the small space are between $4-$5 million, so the tiny space is in very good company.

“This area is so highly sought after,” listing agent Faviola Perez told The San Francisco Standard. “Somebody has just got to be willing to roll up their sleeves a little bit to unlock the whole value of that property.”

Backyard

The listing is held by Compass.

Cupertino is about a 45-mile drive south from San Francisco.

