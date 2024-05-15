TLC Reschedules Several Tour Dates After T-Boz Gets the Flu: 'Doctors Have Advised Her Not to Perform'

"Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including T-Boz, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, she has lost her voice," wrote the iconic R&B group

Kevin Mazur/Getty Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC in Los Angeles in April 2024

Some fans will need to wait a little longer to see TLC.

The iconic R&B group posted to social media on May 14 to reveal Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and other members of their touring band recently caught the flu, leading the "Waterfalls" performers to reschedule four Canadian tour dates.

"We deeply regret to inform you that we must cancel the upcoming date. Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including T-Boz, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, she has lost her voice. Doctors have advised her not to perform this week," read a statement from TLC, which also features Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas.

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future," the duo, both 53, added. "We love you and will see you soon."

New dates will be announced at a later date for TLC's shows on May 14 in Moncton, NB, May 16 in Windsor, ON, and May 18 in Peterborough, ON. Watkins and Thomas' May 17 concert in Niagara Falls, ON, was also postponed, though a new date of Oct. 3 has already been unveiled.

TLC is currently set to return to the stage on June 15 in Lincoln, Calif., and they have several North American tour dates scheduled throughout the summer.

Kevin Winter/Getty Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC perform in Los Angeles in April 2024

Last month, the "Unpretty" vocalists earned a Landmark Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Before accepting the honor, Watkins and Thomas delivered a a nostalgic performance of their hit tracks "No Scrubs" and "Waterfalls" — with Latto joining on the latter track to rap the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes' verse.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC in Los Angeles in February 1996

The four-time Grammy winners, who continued on as a duo after Lopes' 2002 death in a car crash at age 30, have released five studio albums. Upon releasing the self-titled TLC, as a duo in 2017, Thomas and Watkins told PEOPLE the project would be their final record.

“We’re forever TLC, no matter what,” said Thomas. “We worked really hard building this brand together.”



