TLTI hosts Lyndhurst Wetland Viewing Platform ribbon cutting ceremony

On June 21, Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council members, staff, Greer Galloway consulting engineers, and representatives from the former Lyndhurst Rejuvenation Committee held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Furnace Falls Wetland Viewing Platform.

This event celebrated the completion of a long-term project aimed at creating a space to appreciate Lower Beverly Lake's natural habitat and beauty. The project was initiated during a visioning session by the Lyndhurst Rejuvenation Committee (LRC), which contributed $21,493.59. In addition, a grant through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative of $33,750 helped to make the viewing platform a reality.

Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke thanked the LRC and community members for their support, staff David Holliday, Greer Galloway Consulting Engineers, and Kehoe Marine Construction in making the project come to fruition.

“The space showcases the best of what is in TLTI, that being the beauty of nature in our area and the ability to have a space to enjoy the peacefulness of the flora and fauna,” said Smith-Gatcke.

Sue Magalas from the LRC thanked the Township for their support of the project and emphasized how the platform is a great addition to the walking path, creating a beautiful spot for everyone to enjoy.

Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

