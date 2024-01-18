From toddlers to teens, the best all-inclusive family resorts for every age and interest

It’s almost impossible to overstate just how much easier all-inclusive family vacations are compared to planning and paying for everything piece by piece. When your food, activities, entertainment, and even babysitting services are right at your fingertips and included in the price, it’s the perfect formula for a totally stress-free vacation. Still, not all of the world’s top all-inclusive family resorts are the right choice for every family. And choosing one that fits your crew's specific needs is the most important decision you can make when planning a family vacation.

Having stayed at many different all-inclusive resorts for families, I know firsthand that some of the most toddler-friendly all-inclusive resorts might not be the best choice for families with teens or tweens. I know that some resorts offer luxurious amenities that many families don’t need and couldn’t afford anyway. Most of all, I know that choosing an all-inclusive resort for your family comes down to how old your kids are, what you want to do while you’re there, and how much money you’re prepared to spend.

With that in mind, here are some of the very best all-inclusive resorts for families traveling with different age groups, budgets, and activity preferences, as selected and recommended by FamilyVacationist’s team of parents and travel experts.

1. Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya - Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Great for all ages from babies to tweens

Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Punta Cana

There’s something for everyone at Nickelodeon Hotels and Resorts Riviera Maya, but this all-inclusive family resort in Playa del Carmen really hits the sweet spot for those traveling with kids ages four to 12. The Nickelodeon theming brings characters like SpongeBob, Dora, and the Paw Patrol to life with whimsical design choices, meet-and-greets, and character breakfasts. Daily entertainment includes game shows like Slime Time Live in front of a live studio audience. And with seven restaurants, it’s easy to find someplace that everyone can agree on. The resort’s drop-in kids club, Club Nick, is included in the price.

"The huge AquaNick water park has a lazy river and plenty of little kid areas, but there are also enough big water slides that my older kids were able to enjoy themselves too," says one FamilyVacationist contributor who recently visited with his two tween kids. "We all appreciated that every suite had its own swim-up pool and a view of the beach. My kids aren’t huge Nickelodeon fans, but our whole family got a kick out of the theming and we’ve highly recommended it to friends with similarly aged kids."

2. Beaches Negril – Negril, Jamaica

One of the best all-inclusive resorts for multigenerational family vacations

Beaches Negril

It’s no exaggeration to say you can’t go wrong with any of the three Beaches Resorts in the Caribbean, but Beaches Negril is extra special if you’re planning a multigenerational family vacation. With snorkeling, kayaking, a big water park, nightly entertainment, and a kids club divided by age groups from babies to teens, this all-inclusive family resort is big enough that there’s always something to do. At 20 acres, it’s also just the right size to not feel overwhelming.

“My family recently stayed in one of the Eventide Penthouse Collection’s six suites, each with three or four bedrooms and access to a terrace for stargazing,” says FamilyVacationist contributor Allison Tibaldi. “It was perfect for our multigenerational family vacation, offering space and privacy in perfect proportion.” The Eventide Penthouses can accommodate up to 18 guests, while the new Firesky Reserve Villas are perfect for groups of up to 10 people.

3. Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

A top choice for families on a budget

Many of the world’s best all-inclusive family resorts might be too expensive for the average family. And while no one would call Royalton Bavaro Resort and Spa cheap, it’s certainly quite a bit easier on the wallet than you'd expect for a luxury-class resort in the Dominican Republic. Swim-out rooms start around $300 a night for Marriott Bonvoy members ($320 for non-members) and everything you need for a fun family trip is built right into the price.

That includes a pool, 1,200-foot lazy river, and splash pad for younger kids; nine-hole minigolf; access to beautiful Bavaro Beach for snorkeling, kayaking, and other water sports; meals and alcoholic beverages; kids activities; and nightly resort entertainment. Diamond Level service and extras like a casino and spa can increase the price if you opt for them. “But you don’t need all those bells and whistles to make the most of your stay,” says FamilyVacationist’s Carly Neil, “and opting for the standard price helps keep things affordable.”

4. Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort – Cancun, Mexico

Great for families with teens

Hilton Cancun

Planning a family vacation with teens presents a unique set of challenges. Teens typically want more independence, for example, and they’re deeply suspicious of any activities or spaces that feel like they’re made for younger kids. Hilton Cancun solves both of these problems with a beachfront pool for family time along with a teen space that actually feels appropriate for teenagers.

Supervised sports tournaments, quizzes, video games, pool and beach games, volleyball, and water sports are among the teen-friendly activities at this resort, and Hilton Cancun’s churro and ice cream shops are there to feed their bottomless appetites. Live shows and evening parties may even bring a smile to your teen’s face. “The resort has gorgeous pools steps from the Caribbean ocean and strikes a great balance between being family-friendly yet sophisticated,” says FamilyVacationist contributor Jamie Davis Smith.

5. Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa – Vieux Fort, St. Lucia

A top all-inclusive family resort for if you’re traveling with a baby

CocoLand at Coconut Bay Beach Resort

Situated along 85 acres on St. Lucia’s south coast, Coconut Bay Beach Resort and Spa is an all-inclusive resort with a kid-centric zone called CocoLand and an entire wing called “Splash” devoted just to families. “When the family wing at a resort is called Splash, you know that pool time must be above the ordinary there,” says Beth Luberecki, FamilyVacationist's Editor at Large. Indeed, Coconut Bay has the island’s biggest water park, so it’ll more than satisfy the big kids in your group. There’s also a zero-entry pool and an animal sanctuary with local rescues.

The resort goes above and beyond for families traveling with a baby, too. Different from many other resorts, babycare at the CocoLand Kidz Klub is included in the all-inclusive price. Babies as young as three months old are accepted, and even younger babies may be allowed on request. “Babies might be taken to the splash park or on a nature walk during their supervised stay,” adds FamilyVacationist's Jamie Davis Smith, “and CocoLand never has more than three babies for every caretaker.”

6. Tyler Place Family Resort – Highgate Springs, Vermont

A great all-inclusive family resort for families with toddlers

Tyler Place Family Resort

Though it’s only open during the summer (May through September), Vermont’s Tyler Place packs a whole year’s worth of family fun into its short vacation season. Its all-inclusive summer camp vibe is great for all ages, but it’s an especially good fit for families vacationing with toddlers. Daily programming for toddlers includes groups for ages 12 to 18 months, 18 to 30 months, and 30 months to three years old. Parents and older kids can engage in activities like swimming, biking, hiking, or just relaxing in a hammock.

7. Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji – Savusavu, Fiji

A bucket-list choice if money is no object

Jean Michel Cousteau Resort

For a true once-in-a-lifetime all-inclusive family vacation, you simply can’t beat Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji. “If your family is the kind that can’t spend enough time on the water, it’s worth the trek to this incredible beachfront all-inclusive eco resort on Vanua Levu island in Fiji,” says FamilyVacationist contributor Terry Ward.

With a resident marine biologist and a complimentary kids club that leans heavily into nature-oriented programming, children come away with an education and memories to last a lifetime. As for parents? Your free time can be spent snorkeling, scuba diving, taking guided reef walks, riding in glass-bottom boats, or simply hitting the spa for a traditional Fijan treatment. “If you’ve never been wrapped in banana leaves, this is the spot!” adds Ward.

8. Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa, and Casino – Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

The perfect all-inclusive family resort for beach lovers

Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort and Spa in Punta Cana

With more than 1,000 guest rooms, a 16,000-square-foot water park, seven pools, and a seemingly endless range of dining options, the five-star Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort makes a convincing case that bigger really is better when it comes to all-inclusive resorts for families.

A stay here puts your family right on the soft sand of Playa Bavaro, where scuba diving, windsurfing, sailing, and waterskiing are easy entertainment options. A spa, casino, and swim-up bar will keep grownups happy. A bowling alley, arcade, escape room, ice cream shop, and clubs for kids and teens mean the children have plenty to do, too.

9. Sandpiper Bay All-Inclusive Resort by Wyndham – Port St. Lucie, Florida

No passport needed for this all-inclusive family beach resort

Club Med Sandpiper Bay All-Inclusive Florida Resort

One of only a handful of truly all-inclusive resorts in the continental United States, Sandpiper Bay All-Inclusive Resort (formerly Club Med Sandpiper Bay) is the Florida beach resort of your dreams. Private beach access on Florida’s east coast is just one of many perks here. Others include swimming pools, water sports, pickleball and tennis courts, mini golf, and multiple dining areas all included in standard rate.

The resort’s complimentary kids clubs are grouped by age (four to 10 for little kids and 11 to 17 for teens and tweens). And should you decide to venture off-property, the Orlando theme parks are just two hours away.

10. Mohonk Mountain House – New Paltz, New York

Great for families who appreciate locally sourced food (and want to stay in a castle)

Mohonk in the fall.

Your family will build up a healthy appetite with all the time spent outdoors at this four-season historic Victorian castle resort just a few hours from New York City. In the warmer months, you can hike, swim, kayak, or golf in the lakefront setting at Mohonk Mountain House. Ice skating, snow tubing, cross-country skiing, and a heated indoor pool are winter delights.

And then there’s the food: an all-American breakfast buffet featuring locally sourced ingredients, an upscale lunch buffet, and a sophisticated multi-course dinner with delightful desserts. When the weather’s nice, you can even dine outside with sparkling lake views. Meals and activities are included in your rate.

11. The Resort at Paws Up – Greenough, Montana

An all-inclusive family resort where pets are always welcome

If your family vacations feel incomplete without your pooch along for the ride, head to The Resort at Paws Up in Montana for an all-inclusive stay where even the dog gets to have a vacation. “It’s a luxury all-inclusive ranch that’s both dog-friendly and kid-friendly,” says FamilyVacationist contributor Jean Chen Smith. “Upon arrival, your canine companion will be welcomed with a dog bed, food bowls, treats and toys. And if you visit in the winter, try skijoring with your dog, a popular cold-weather pastime.”

In addition to a complimentary kennel, there’s pet-friendly room service and freshly made dog treats. And with activities for kids ranging from horseback riding and dogsledding to go-karts and target shooting, there’s always something exciting to do at this luxury resort that’s also a working cattle ranch.

12. Woodloch Resort – Hawley, Pennsylvania

Best overall all-inclusive family resort in the U.S.A.

Woodloch Resort

Pennsylvania’s scenic Poconos Mountains set the backdrop for one of the most consistently popular family resorts in the United States. Woodloch Resort takes full advantage of its scenic lakeside setting with family activities ranging from bumper boats and go-karts to archery and escape rooms.

There’s also nightly entertainment (think magic shows, comedians, and live bands) alongside resort amenities such as indoor and outdoor pools and an adventure playground. All of this plus two to three meals per day are included in the nightly rate. Adjoining room options, guest suites, and multi-bedroom homes make it easy to find accommodations that are a good fit for your family’s size.

13. Club Med Québec Charlevoix – Québec, Canada

A great all-inclusive resort for families who embrace winter

Club Med Québec Charlevoix

If you’re a family that leans into winter instead of fleeing for warmer climes, Club Med Quebec Charlevoix might just be your dream vacation. Like all Club Med resorts, it has a fun vibe that FamilyVacationist contributor Cortney Fries described as “effervescent” after a recent stay. While it’s a four-season resort, winter is the main draw, and that’s when you can go all-in on activities like ice skating, luging, dog sledding, and skiing. You can choose from two-night, three-night, and seven-night vacation packages and you’ll get ski-in, ski-out access to the mountain.

Lift tickets and group lessons are included in the nightly rate, as is childcare for ages four and older. “A heated 75-foot indoor pool with a kids splash area provides fun for the little ones,” says Fries. “Adults can soak up the good life in hot tubs with views of the surrounding mountains and river. Excursions to Quebec City can be arranged for shopping, exploring, and visiting the ice hotel in winter.”

From toddlers to teens, these are the best all-inclusive family resorts for every age and interest first appeared on FamilyVacationist.com.

