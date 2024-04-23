Tollington's: chef duo behind the Plimsoll to open Spanish-style fish bar in north London

Seafood and eat it: the traditional British chippy is being given a Spanish makeover (Tollington's)

Next up from the chef duo behind the wildly popular Plimsoll pub is Tollington’s, a fish bar in the culinary force field that is north London, namely Finsbury Park.

Co-owners Ed McIlroy and Jamie Allan are to launch their new concept on Stroud Green Road later this spring, celebrating Spanish coastline dining, “paying homage to the original neighbourhood fish and chip restaurant” but giving it a “European twist”.

McIlroy and Allan said the concept is inspired by regional Spanish cooking and culture and hope guests drop in to eat, drink and socialise. The premises has been refurbished and updated, but with a “light touch”: original details, the tiling, the Formica tables, even the original chip fryers remain.

Dishes will be “seafood focused”. On the way are plates of cured, fresh, and fried fish and shellfish, with a cut of meat or two too on a regularly changing menu. Drinks will include beers, wines, ports, ciders and Spanish vermouth.

McIllroy said: “Jamie and I have spent a lot of time in Spain with family based there and we just love the no-nonsense way of doing things. We want people to come in, have a drink, lean on a ledge and have a quick bite or stay for a while and enjoy some big plates around a table.

“There won’t be any frills, just good food and a place we want locals and visitors to eat, drink and have a good time. It’s as simple as that.”

The opening is the third from the duo, who arrived on the scene with Four Legs at the Compton Arms, and now enjoy a roaring trade at The Plimsoll, home to one of London’s best burgers, among other fine dishes.

Tollington’s will open in early June, between Tuesday to Sunday at 172 Tollington Park, Finsbury Park, N4 3AJ. The front bar will be walk-ins and standing, with a seated restaurant at the back.