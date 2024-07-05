Tom Brady Plays Beach Pickup Football with Damar Hamlin and Travis Scott at Fourth of July Game in the Hamptons

“Pre White Party mini camp," White Party host Michael Rubin captioned a video of the star-studded game

Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; JC Olivera/WireImage Tom Brady; Damar Hamlin; Travis Scott

Tom Brady is back in the game — for one day.

The retired NFL star, 46, was joined by Travis Scott, Damar Hamlin, Quavo and C.J. Stroud for a game of beach pickup football in a video posted to Michael Rubin’s Instagram. They gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July ahead of Rubin’s annual star-studded White Party in the Hamptons in New York.

“Pre White Party mini camp… getting our reps in and our body right 😂 let’s go,” the entrepreneur captioned the post.

In the compilation of clips, Brady, who posted a sweet tribute for his mom’s birthday earlier that day, begins picking his team as Scott gets competitive.

“All types of skill levels over here,” Brady said jokingly as the guys walk on the sand and prepare to play.

At one point, the rapper, 33, scored a touchdown after a toss from Brady and ran across the beach screaming, “What it look like?” as onlookers cheered him on.

Fans in the comments went crazy over the post, with one commenting: “Catching a pass from Brady on the beach is epic.”

“Imagine walking up the beach in the Hamptons and this pickup game is going on,” another wrote, adding, “I would actually die.”

Julio Aguilar/Getty Tom Brady

Rubin throws the white party every year, bringing together a mix of A-listers from all different industries. The Fanatics CEO has been hosting the coveted gathering — which has been compared to the Met Gala — since 2021.

"One of the things I love doing is putting great people together,” Rubin said in a 2021 Insider profile. "I have a lot of friends with different backgrounds."

Last year, some of the high-profile attendees included athletes Brady, James Harden and Kylian Mbappé, Grammy winners Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, among others.

Models Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber were also on the exclusive guest list. Influencers like Dixie D’Amelio and Alix Earle were photographed there as well.

The bash always includes a surprise musical performance, too. Last year, Ne-Yo and Usher were just two of several surprise artists who performed.

