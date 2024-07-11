Tom Brady Spends Day on Ropes Course with Kids Benny and Vivian in Montana Mountains

Tom Brady/Instagram Tom Brady and kids Benny and Vivian

Tom Brady is enjoying a mountain vacation with his kids!

On Wednesday, July 10, the former NFL quarterback posted a series of photos and videos to his Instagram Stories from his outdoor adventures with son Benjamin "Benny" Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, at the Yellowstone Club in Montana.

He shares Benny and Vivian with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 16, with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan.

In the first photo, Brady, 46, poses with his two youngest children in a forest stream as they show off their fishing gear. Vivian poses between her father and Benny, whose head is in her fishing net.

“Gone Fishin’ ❤️❤️❤️,” Brady wrote at the top of the Instagram Story.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion then shared a scenic photo of the family’s view, capturing the golf course nestled in the mountain range.

Two more sweet videos showed the family fearlessly navigating a ropes course. In the first clip, Brady says, “Come on girl,” as Vivian is seen counting down before she takes a big leap into the air.

“So courageous this😇,” the proud father wrote in the Instagram Story.

In the second clip, Brady braces for his own jump while Vivian shouts, “Go, Dad, go!”

“Kiddos, how dare you make me do this,” he replied from the top of the course and took a jump before he went swinging from side to side.

“When your son calls you a chicken but your daughter is cheering you on ❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂,” he wrote in the Instagram Story’s text.

The final photo included a sweet selfie of the three together, where Brady and his son softly smile for the camera, as Vivian embraces her brother and smiles with her eyes closed.

“TRUELOVE ❤️❤️❤️,” the loving father wrote below the selfie.

The latest photos and videos follow a set Brady posted to Instagram on Monday.

In one photo, Benny and Vivian were all harnessed up while walking on ropes through the trees. Brady then posted multiple videos of himself rock climbing and jumping off a pole dozens of feet in the air.

"I wasn't made for this ... Or this," he captioned the videos.

In another photo, the NFL star's parents, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Brady Sr., joined their grandkids, with Brady adding onto the caption from the previous Story, "... But this, YES ❤️❤️❤️."

He added one final photo of his little ones smiling in their helmets as they dangled in the air with their arms around each other.



