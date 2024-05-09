Tom Brady's Roast Ring Boasts Nearly 400 Diamonds, Rubies and Sapphires — Plus, a $40,000 Price Tag!

The ring was designed by Jason Arashaben of Jason of Beverly Hills

jasonofbeverlyhills/Instagram;Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Tom Brady (R) and his ring

The latest addition to Tom Brady's jewelry collection reportedly has a hefty price tag!

TMZ Sports reported that the ring that Kevin Hart presented to the retired NFL quarterback, 46, for enduring the "Greatest roast of all time (G.R.O.A.T)" was no prop. The ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Jason Arashaben of Jason of Beverly Hills and a source told the outlet it's worth $40,000!

The ring, set in yellow gold and weighing six carats, contains just under 400 diamonds, rubies and sapphires and depicts a gold football with red flames around it made out of precious gems. The football is surrounded by a circle of stones.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty (L-R) Tom Brady and Kevin Hart speak onstage during G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady

Brady's last name is written in gold front and center and the term G.R.O.A.T. is embossed on the bottom. One side of the ring also has the year "2024" written in gold underneath a gold image of a goat.

The other side has his last name embossed in gold again above the number 12 encrusted with diamonds. Brady wore the number 12 throughout his NFL career. Underneath the jersey number was the acronym "L.F.G" which likely stands for "Let's F------ Go!" a common phrase used among teammates in sports.

Hart, 44, presented Brady with the impressive bling at the end of the Netflix special The Roast of Tom Brady.

"Honored to have made Tom Brady’s last two championship rings," Arashaben wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 7, containing a video showing off the ring from all angles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty (L-R) Tom Brady and Kevin Hart speak onstage during the Netflix special

"One with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now again at his roast. Might not be a Super Bowl ring, but we’ll take it. Thank you @netflix @tombrady #tombrady #theroast #jasonofbeverlyhills."

Hart hosted the live-stream special that premiered on Netflix on Sunday, May 5, and featured the comedian and some of Brady's closest family and friends poking fun at the retired athlete.

