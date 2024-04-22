Tom Holland Gives Update on “Spider-Man 4”: 'We Need to Make Sure We Do the Right Thing'

"The simple answer is that I'll always want to do 'Spider-Man' films," Holland also told Deadline

Matt Kennedy/Sony Pictures Releasing/Marvel Entertainment/Courtesy Everett Collection Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Tom Holland is up for more web-slinging.

The 27-year-old actor recently spoke with Deadline about the future of the Spider-Man franchise, at a golf tournament he participated in during the third annual Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews, Scotland.

“We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect,” Holland said of a potential fourth film after 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which he described as “so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing.”

“This is the first time in this process that I’ve been part of the creative so early. It’s just a process where I’m watching and learning. It’s just a really fun stage for me," he continued. "Like I said, everyone wants it to happen. But we want to make sure we’re not overdoing the same things."

Euan Cherry/Getty Images Tom Holland at the the Sands International Film Festival on April 19, 2024, in St Andrews, Scotland

While the Cherry actor called his above answer a "complicated" version, “The simple answer is that I’ll always want to do Spider-Man films."



“I owe my life and career to Spider-Man. So the simple answer is yes. I’ll always want to do more," he told Deadline.

Holland first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, before leading three standalone films: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He also played the fan-favorite teen superhero in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and its 2019 sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

Since last hanging up his Spidey suit, Holland has starred on the big screen in 2022's Uncharted opposite Mark Wahlberg, and on TV in last year's thriller miniseries The Crowded Room.



Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Holland previously confirmed to Variety in June 2023 that "multiple conversations" have been had about the MCU's fourth Spider-Man installment.

"All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character," Holland said, per Collider, back in November 2023. "Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing."

"I feel very protective over Spider-Man," he added. "I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy."

"So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character," Holland said.



