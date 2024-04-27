Tom Holland Shows Support For Zendaya's New Movie With A Sweet Gesture

Tom Holland’s recent show of support for Zendaya is a grand slam.

On Saturday, the “Spider-Man” star celebrated his girlfriend’s steamy new tennis movie, “Challengers,” with a sweet gesture on Instagram.

Holland shared a picture of the film’s poster, which features Zendaya’s face front and center.

“I know what i’m doing this weekend!” he wrote alongside the image.

He also shared a clip of the movie’s trailer to his Instagram stories, writing in a text overlay of the post: “CHALLENGERS IS OUT NOW! LETS GOOOO!”

Zendaya stars as a tennis prodigy turned coach named Tashi Duncan in “Challengers,” appearing alongside co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

In the film, Tashi develops a strategy for her tennis champion husband, Art, that “takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick ... his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend,” reads a movie description.

The film opened in theaters Friday.

Zendaya and Holland, who have been romantically linked for years, often publicly share their love and support for each other.

While promoting another project, “Dune: Part Two,” Zendaya gushed over Holland in a February video interview with BuzzFeed. (BuzzFeed and HuffPost share a parent company, BuzzFeed Inc.)

When asked who she thought in the cast of “Dune” had the most “rizz” (short for “charisma”), the “Euphoria” actor pivoted the conversation to the “Spider-Man” star.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the ‘Dune’ cast but ... works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she said, adding that he’s “great” at getting to know people.

Related...